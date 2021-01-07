During Disney's recently held Investor Day event, Marvel Studios dished details on many of its upcoming films and series but neatly sidestepped disclosing any information about the highly anticipated Disney+ series, Moon Knight. But after months of fans pondering over the rumours of Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac being tapped to play the lead character of Marc Spector; it has been confirmed that he is indeed making his eagerly expected Marvel crossover as Moon Knight's new cinematographer has officially confirmed the actor's involvement in the project!

During Disney's Investor Day, Kevin Feige had shared that Moon Knight will play out like an "Indiana Jones" action-adventure story which is going to be one exciting "hell of a ride." Apart from this, all that was known was that the series, along with Ms. Marvel, is currently being developed and will be directed by the famous Egyptian screenwriter and director, Mohamed Diab.

But no hint whatsoever was dropped about Oscar Isaac playing the superhero, which once again left us to mull over the reports that had surfaced mere months ago about the actor ironing out details with the Marvel bosses about becoming MCU's Moon Knight.

Thankfully, we were not left in the dark for long as Canadian cinematographer Gregory Middleton, better known for his outstanding cinematography in Game of Thrones and Watchmen, recently took to Instagram to announce his involvement in Moon Knight, followed by a confirmation we all had been waiting for a long time.

"Well the secret is out. It's an honor to be a part of introducing a new character to the MCU #MoonKnight. Who says cinematographers worry about white costumes! ... not if they are complex characters played by an amazing performer like @officialoscarrisaac. Thank you director Mohamed Diab and the #mcu for inviting me aboard."

Okay, yes, while this post does confirm that Isaac is indeed a part of Moon Knight, Middleton didn't exactly specify that he has been roped in to play the titular character. But come on! He mentions that Isaac will be playing "complex characters"- yeah, plural. Even if you are not familiar with Moon Knight's history in the comics, the official synopsis of the series clearly says that it will depict the superhero as a "complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and these multiple identities that live inside him are very distinct characters in the series."

The news of Isaac playing the character has not been given the official stamp by Disney or Marvel. We also have no release date for the series which was earlier supposed to be done with its production by the end of 2020. But then the pandemic happened and we had to live a year without getting to binge on no new Marvel offering as everything on its Phase IV slate got delayed. But we steadily getting back on track as while we do have to wait for more updates on Moon Knight, we have our hands full with the upcoming premiere of WandaVision, followed by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on the official Disney+ app. The topper fan art was created by @rafagrassetti at Twitter.