Oscar Isaac is in talks to star in Marvel's Moon Knight Disney+ series. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced the series last summer at the D23 Expo, which immediately led to speculation about who might be taking on the role. Keanu Reeves was the first name to pop up, and it has stayed there ever since last summer, though it was never officially confirmed by the studio. Now, it looks like Isaac will be taking on his first Marvel Cinematic Universe role.

While this would be Oscar Isaac's first MCU role, it would not be his first Marvel role. The actor previously appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse, which is before Disney acquired the rights to the Fox properties. Obviously, Oscar Isaac is no stranger to working with Disney, after starring in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The Moon Knight Disney+ series will tell the story of Marc Spector, "an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon."

Neither Oscar Isaac nor Marvel Studios has commented on the Moon Knight casting talks just yet, though that is not out of the ordinary. The studio is notorious for working in secret, which is also something that Isaac is used to, thanks to working within the Star Wars universe. It was previously announced that Jeremy Slater will serve as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on Moon Knight, while it will be produced by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, like all of the MCU projects.

Oscar Isaac has been receiving a lot of praise for his acting over the past handful of years. He's had roles in Ex Machina, Drive, and Annihilation, to name a few. Isaac won a Golden Globe in 2016 for his performance on HBO's Show Me a Hero. After wrapping up his work with the Star Wars franchise, the actor jumped right back into the sci-fi genre with Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune. The movie was just pushed back to next year, but sci-fi fans are looking forward to seeing what Villeneuve has done with Herbert's source material.

Moon Knight is far from the only MCU Disney+ series on the way. WandaVision is up first and will premiere at some point before the end of this year. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reportedly just wrapped production and will likely be the next live-action series to premiere, followed closely by Loki at some point in early 2021. Marvel Studios is also developing the Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and the She-Hulk series, which Tatiana Maslany may, or may not, star in. The actress has denied that she has been cast in the lead role, though many believe she may be playing coy in order to keep Marvel's secrets under wraps. Variety was the first to report on Oscar Isaac being in talks to join the Moon Knight cast.