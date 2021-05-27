Marvel Studios has officially confirmed Oscar Isaac's casting as the titular superhero in Moon Knight, and the actor has provided our first sneak peek at the live-action Marc Spector. It had been previously reported that Isaac was on board to play the character in a new series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Disney+, but the studio did not provide an official comment. On Thursday, Marvel Studios tweeted an image of Isaac standing in front of Moon Knight artwork, making his casting 100% official.

"'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT' - Oscar Isaac," the tweet reads. As the project is currently filming in Budapest, this also gives us our first look at how Isaac will appear as Marc Spector in the series, even if we only get to see the top half of his head. It's not much, but it is certainly enough to capture the attention of Marvel Comics fans stoked to see the story of Moon Knight finally coming to the MCU.

Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, was created for Marvel Comics by Doug Moench and Don Perlin. The character is a former U.S. marine with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyption moon god Khonshu. Each of Marc's personalities are distinct characters, making Moon Knight a truly unique superhero that stands out in the MCU. Marvel head Kevin Feige has also teased that the six-episode series will have lots of action.

"It's been a while since we've had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights," Feige told Emmy Magazine last year. "The mental illness is a unique aspect of the program."

Isaac comes into this role with Marvel movie experience, though it's his first foray into the MCU. He previously played the villain Apocalypse in the 2016 movie X-Men: Apocalypse for 20th Century Fox. The actor is also known for playing Poe Dameron in the Star Wars movies and won a Golden Globe for his role on HBO's Show Me a Hero. This year, he will appear as part of the ensemble cast of Denis Villeneuve's Dune which premieres on Oct. 1.

It has also been reported that Ethan Hawke will play the villain in the series with Mal Calamawy also starring in a mystery role. Jeremy Slater created the series and executive produces alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Victoria Alonso. Mohamed Diab and the directing duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have also reportedly joined the series. Slater serves as head writer.

Moon Knight follows many other shows to come before it as a MCU-set series on Disney+. These shows kicked off at the start of the year with WandaVision, followed by the similarly successful The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The fun will continue with Loki set to premiere on June 9, followed by other shows like Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Armor Wars, and Secret Invasion.

There isn't currently a release date set for Moon Knight, but the series is planned to release sometime in 2022. This news comes to us from Marvel Studios.