An image from the set of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Moon Knight, gives us our first look at Ethan Hawke's mysterious villain. The leaked image was taken during filming that is currently ongoing in Budapest, Hungary and shows the Training Day star wearing a tan suit and carrying a walking cane in addition to sporting long hair and a beard.

ethan hawke on the set of moon knight everybody screamed everybody said something pic.twitter.com/awGNgvPvMz — lex (@ATR3lDES) May 5, 2021

Marvel's Moon Knight has a rich, complicated origin and tells a comic book tale that is ripe for a serial adaptation. Before becoming a superhero, Marc Spector grew up in Chicago and eventually became a heavyweight boxer before enlisting as a U.S. Marine. Following his military career, Spector becomes a mercenary, which leads to him taking on an assignment involving an archaeological dig in Egypt, where a statue of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu has been uncovered.

As is so often the case with these kinds of comic book dealings, the situation goes awry, and Spector is betrayed by his employer, Raoul Bushman, and left to die at the dig site in the freezing temperatures of the night. Before succumbing to the sweet release of death, Khonshu comes to him in a vision and tells him that if he becomes his embodiment on Earth, he will let him live. And so, Spector awakens and becomes Moon Knight. Upon returning from Egypt with his new superpowers, Spector decides to become a crime-fighter, leaving his mercenary days behind by wisely investing the blood money he made and using his wealth to fight crime and corruption.

While it has not yet been revealed who Ethan Hawke will portray in the series, many have theorized that it will be Spector's former employer and backstabbing betrayer, Raoul Bushman. Though the character does not have any superpowers, he is an expert in guerrilla warfare and highly proficient in the use of most conventional firearms, and occasionally uses metal teeth to tear his enemies apart in close combat. There are several other characters he could be playing from across the spectrum of the Moon Knight mythos including, of course, Mephisto, who many had expected to show up in WandaVision.

Moon Knight is set to be directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead and is written by Jeremy Slater. Starring Oscar Isaac as the titular superhero, a unique aspect of Moon Knight is Spector's dissociative identity disorder, which manifests itself in the form of three separate personalities, each with distinctive traits, identities, and even fighting styles. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has since confirmed this crucial element for the upcoming series, assuring fans that this exploration of mental health will play a big part in the Disney+ adaptation saying, "The mental illness is a unique aspect of the program."

Moon Knight does not yet have a release date but is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022. The series is just one of a whole host of original content set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and due to debut on the streaming platform, including Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, What If ...?, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars. This comes to us from Twitter user lex.