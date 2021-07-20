Marvel's Kevin Feige has talked regularly about how the MCU is about expand in some surprising directions in the next few years, whether that is from the merger with Fox allowing the Fantastic Four and X Men to be brought into the Marvel fold, or delving into some of the lesser known characters in its comic book arsenal. While we have seen a sitcom (WandaVision), are getting a legal comedy (She-Hulk), and a bit of horror (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), we also know that we are going to get all mystical and supernatural with Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, which is currently filming in Budapest.

Moon Knight is one of the numerous Marvel projects heading our way soon, and at the moment it is a mystery as to what to expect, even after seeing Ethan Hawke in set images as one of the villains and still not really being able to tell who he is playing. It's one of those projects. However, while there is a substantial gallery of potential other villains that could turn up in the series, there is one that Kevin Smith may have revealed to be involved in the show.

According to Kevin Smith, speaking on his FatMan Beyond podcast, he once tried to use Werewolf by Night for a Howard The Duck pitch to Hulu, but it was shut down by Jeph Loeb, Marvel TV head at the time, who said that the character of Jack Russell was being used by the movie division. While Moon Knight is a TV show rather than a movie, there are a number of things to suggest that Jack Russell could make his MCU debut in the series.

Smith said, "Two years ago when we announced, 'Hey, we're gonna be doing Masters of the Universe!' which is now about to happen, we also announced 'Hey, we're gonna be doing Howard the Duck!' over at Hulu, remember that? For a red hot minute, I was working on Howard the Duck and before Dave [Willis, Aqua Teen Hunger Force co-creator] involved, when it was just me, Jeph Loeb was like 'Hey man, I think you'd be good for Howard the f--king Duck.' I reached out to Walter Flanagan from Comic Book Men and told him I'm gonna take a stab at all the f--king 70s characters. Walt was giving suggestions and Werewolf By Night was absolutely on the list."

"In my head, as I started building my season, I was like, 'Alright. Episode 5. Werewolf by Night.' The idea of our story was that Howard was trapped here and he was trying to get pages of the Darkhold, which would allow him to go back. There's Howard as I'm laying it out and then I go into Jeph and told him what I wanted to do, and that's when they said 'You can't use Werewolf by Night,' and I asked why. They said the movie division was using him."

It was rumored around two years ago that Marvel were planning on bringing their werewolf into the MCU, but at the time there was no word on how this would happen. With Moon Knight originally making his debut in Werewolf by Night #32 in 1975, it would not be hard to see Jack Russell turning up in the new series as it would be a pretty easy way to introduce him. Whether this turns out to be the case, we will know more soon as filming continues. The Moon Knight series is due to arrive on Disney+ sometime next year.