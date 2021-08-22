Oscar Isaac's return to Marvel's world of superheroes as the lead in Moon Knight possibly came as a surprise to some considering his last appearance was in X-Men: Apocalypse, which was only saved from being the death of the X-Men franchise under Fox by the arrival of Dark Phoenix in 2019. However, Isaac recently revealed that it was not necessarily the pull of the superhero world that drew him to Disney's Moon Knight series, but more the cast and crew that he would be working with on the story.

The Moon Knight series will be arriving on Disney+ next year and has recently started filming, and as many fans already know, Isaac was happy to point out that his character is not a regular superhero and the show is going to be something different.

"It's not so much about the genre of things. It's the people. And is there room to do something interesting in it? And sometimes there is, and you think there will be. And sometimes it turns out there isn't," Isaac said in a new interview with Total Film. "So with this - I love the people involved. I thought there was an incredibly unusual story to tell within the world of, you know, the superhero language. But we're making something that's quite different, and that doesn't follow the same... not necessarily even logic of what a lot of superhero films do. I think because of that, I just found an opportunity to do something that I've not done at all yet, and to have a lot of creative collaboration with the rest of the people making it."

Oscar Isaac was also happy to share his excitement for the role and how well filming is going, which seems to be a long cry away from the work his did on Apocalypse, which has been well documented as a draining experience both mentally and physically for all involved, and Isaac previously spoke about that experience.

About his current filming he said, "Every morning, the alarm goes off, and I can't wait to get to work. We're having such a great time on this thing." Back in 2018, he told GQ about filming on his X-Men movie, saying then, "Apocalypse, that was excruciating. I didn't know, when I said yes, that that was what was going to be happening - that I was going to be encased in glue, and latex, and in a 40-pound suit that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times. I was like, 'Oh, I get to work with these great actors that I like so much,' but I couldn't even see them because I couldn't move my head. And I had to sit on a specially designed saddle, because that's the only thing I could really sit on, and I would be rolled into a cooling tent in-between takes."

At least this time around it seems to be a different ball game altogether, and based on Marvel and Disney's track record so far, Moon Knight is going to be just another hit and help Isaac put his previous Marvel experience to rest once and for all.