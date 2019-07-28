Should Keanu Reeves play Moon Knight? Kevin Smith and at least one of the Russo brothers thinks so. Keanu Reeves has been flirting with the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now. The actor has famously shared his love and appreciation for Marvel Studios and not a few months goes by without some casting rumors. Most recently, it was rumored that the iconic actor was going to have a part in The Eternals, though it doesn't seem like that panned out. Now, the Russo Brothers weigh in on which hero role Reeves should take on within the MCU.

During an interview with comic superfan Kevin Smith, the Russo Brothers were asked about Keanu Reeves and where they see him going in the MCU. "That's a good question," Anthony Russo responded, while Joe Russo said, "it's limitless." The directing duo are taking a break from Marvel Studios after the amazing success of Endgame, so they more than likely won't be working with Reeves if he ends up taking on a superhero role. Smith than mentioned Moon Knight, which Joe Russo immediately agreed with. "Right, that's a good call," said Russo.

Moon Knight is far from a mainstream Marvel character, but hardcore fans have been asking for a big screen adaptation for years now. It's hard to believe now, but Guardians of the Galaxy was not a huge property before Marvel Studios partnered with James Gunn to bring them to the big screen, so the studio has a track record with using somewhat obscure characters and bringing them out on top. However, bringing Keanu Reeves on board would undoubtedly bring some more viewers into theaters to check out the latest project from Marvel Studios. With that being said, if a Moon Knight adaptation is in the works, it's going to be a while before we all see it.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently admitted that Keanu Reeves has been considered for a number of parts in the MCU over the years. Feige said they talk to him about nearly every project they do and stated, "We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it." It seems inevitable that Reeves will at some point join the MCU. The actor is currently busy shooting the highly anticipated Bill & Ted 3, but he might have a secret MCU role lurking.

Keanu Reeves is everywhere at the moment and has been referred to as the "internet's boyfriend" after a string of good deeds became public news. The actor likes to keep to himself about said deeds and doesn't discuss them, which makes him even more mysterious. Reeves just had John Wick 3 become the biggest movie of the franchise and is riding high off of that success while shooting Bill & Ted 3 down in New Orleans. If and when he ever comes to the MCU is unknown, but it seems like both parties are just waiting for the right role to come along and it could end up being Moon Knight. You can check out the interview with the Russo Brothers below, thanks to the IMDb YouTube channel.