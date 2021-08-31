"In 2022, the moon comes to us," reads the tagline for Independence Day director Roland Emmerich's upcoming disaster movie, Moonfall, for which the first footage has debuted at the recent CinemaCon event. The movie sees Emmerich return to genre he does best, and stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson as a pair of astronauts called into action after a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit, sending it on a collision course with Earth.

The footage gives us a good idea of what to expect from Moonfall, with the tone no doubt sounding familiar to fans of Roland Emmerich and his previous destructive endeavours. "Opens in space, on the Moon in the distance with the STS-126A satellite. The date is January 12, 2011. 'Africa' plays in the background, while two astronauts - Patrick Wilson's Brian Harper and another astronaut - fixing the satellite," the footage description reads. "Halle Berry's Jo Fowler is in the shuttle; she and Brian discuss the meaning of 'Africa's' lyrics. Marcus says they're like an old married couple, and Brian says Jo is his work-wife. Jo skipped her honeymoon to go to space. While Brian sings 'Africa', their comms cut out and a large, black substance hits the ship.

They lose Marcus. Brian falls into the open space shuttle, while it starts to spin out of control. He manages to get inside, avoiding the satellite's debris. Inside, Jo is floating unconscious. Brian tries to hail Marcus on the radio, but is unable to. He then attempts to stabilize the shuttle. The sound goes from sharp, high pitch noises inside the shuttle to silent outside. Brian whispers, 'No, Marcus. No.' Then looking at Jo, he says, 'I'm going to get you home.' Then he looks directly at the Moon. Cut to the surface of the Moon, we see a tornado forming, of sorts. Title card - Moonfall."

Game of Thrones star John Bradley stars in Moonfall as K.C. Houseman, a genius who correctly predicts that the moon has fallen out of its orbit, thus making the space-obsessed, profoundly unfiltered, and eccentric man one of the most important people on Earth. The role was initially filled by Frozen star Josh Gad, who recently left the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Halle Berry plays a former astronaut who is now working at NASA as an administrator. Her particular importance to the plot comes from a previous space mission that she was involved in, which will somehow be connected to the current moon-falling-from-the-sky situation. Patrick Wilson will star alongside Berry in the movie as a "disgraced former NASA astronaut whose last mission, which ended in tragedy, holds a clue about the impending catastrophe." The rest of the supporting cast is made up of Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Donald Sutherland, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Maxim Roy.

Moonfall follows our ragtag team after a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact, and against all odds, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love and risking everything to land on the lunar surface and save our planet from annihilation. Berry will play a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe.

Moonfall has been written by Emmerich alongside 2012 co-writer Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen, and is scheduled to be released on February 4, 2022, by Lionsgate. This comes to us from Screenrant.