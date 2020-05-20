With Frozen 2 star Josh Gad so far the only crew member jumping aboard Roland Emmerich's upcoming disaster movie Moonfall, one would hope that the movie is lining up a few, more competent, actors to come along for the ride. Well thankfully, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum star Halle Berry will be space-suiting up alongside Gad in order to save the world.

According to Lionsgate, Halle Berry will play a former astronaut who is now working at NASA as an administrator. Her particular importance to the plot comes from a previous space mission that she was involved in, which will somehow be connected to the current impending catastrophe.

"In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact, and against all odds, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love and risking everything to land on the lunar surface and save our planet from annihilation. Berry will play a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe."

Moonfall kicks into action when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and is sent hurtling on a collision course with Earth. Life as we know it hangs in the balance, as is so often the case in a Roland Emmerich movie, and with just weeks to go before impact, a ragtag team is sent on a seemingly impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity.

Josh Gad was previously announced as being part of Moonfall. He is playing a character named KC Houseman, who has been described by the filmmakers as "odd and unkempt" in a way that suggests a high level of intelligence and an equally high level of disorganization. He is a genius who correctly predicts that the moon has fallen out of its orbit, thus making the space-obsessed, profoundly unfiltered, and eccentric man one of the most important people on Earth.

Both Halle Berry and Josh Gad probably are not the first two names you would think of when putting together a team of astronauts to land on the moon and save the world, but the pair should make for an interesting pair as they no doubt engage in some witty repartee.

Moonfall has been written by Emmerich alongside 2012 co-writer Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. Lionsgate, which partnered with Roland Emmerich on his last picture, the World War II actioner Midway, has North American rights to the project, which is eyeing a production start this fall. Emmerich is producing Moonfall under his Centropolis banner with Kloser producing through his company, Street Entertainment.

Halle Berry was last seen in the superb action flick John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, in which she played Sofia, an ex-assassin, former friend of Mr. Wick and the manager of the Continental Hotel in Casablanca. Berry is also due to make her directorial debut in the thriller Bruised, which also finds Berry starring as Jackie "Justice", a disgraced MMA fighter who has failed at the one thing she's ever been good at fighting. When 6-year-old Manny, the son she walked out on years ago, returns to her doorstep, Jackie has to conquer her own demons, face one of the fiercest rising stars of the MMA world, and ultimately fight to become the mother this kid deserves. Whether it's easier to deal with intense family drama or a falling Moon is open to debate.

Moonfall begins production this fall in Montreal. Moonfall is slated to be released theatrically by Lionsgate in North America in 2021.This news comes to us courtesy of Lionsgate.