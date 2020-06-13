Patrick Wilson is set to star in Moonfall, the latest science-fiction thriller from director Roland Emmerich. Charlie Plummer has also joined the cast which already includes Halle Berry and Josh Gad. Like almost all of Emmerich's movies, this one will focus on impending doom and Wilson's character will be directly tied to it. The actor plays a "disgraced former NASA astronaut whose last mission, which ended in tragedy, holds a clue about the impending catastrophe." Plummer will play his teenage son.

Moonfall finds the world in peril after a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit. From there, the moon is set on a collision course with Earth. With little time to spare, a ragtag team launches a last-ditch mission to the moon, hoping to solve the mystery and save the earth from annihilation. The moon making its way to wipe out the Earth sounds like a pretty decent storyline, especially for these times. The script was written by Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen.

This is not the first time that Patrick Wilson and Roland Emmerich have worked together. The two previously collaborated on 2019's Midway, which was a hit in theaters. So far, it's looking like Moonfall will also be a blockbuster, if and when movie theaters start opening up again. The movie isn't set to hit theaters until next year, so everything should be okay by that time, though we'll just have to wait and see. Watching the moon threaten to wipe out the Earth seems like something that needs to be witnessed on the big screen.

Moonfall features Halle Berry as a former astronaut who is now working at NASA as an administrator. It is believed that she was part of the previous space mission with Patrick Wilson's character, which ended in tragedy. It isn't clear how large of a part the actress will have in the movie, but it sounds like she is in one of the leading roles. Josh Gad is playing a character named KC Houseman, who has been described as "odd and unkempt" in a way that suggests he's working on a higher intelligence level than most. Gad's character will be the one to pull all of the data about the moon and its collision course with Earth.

Moonfall is scheduled to open in theaters in 2021, though no official release date has been announced. Roland Emmerich and Centropolis are "independently producing and financing the movie, overseeing all aspects of production, financing and delivery." They are also working with Lionsgate and AGC International for distribution purposes. Emmerich has been working this way for a while now and it's the same thing that M. Night Shyamalan does in order to keep creative freedom while making extra money at the same time. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Patrick Wilson had joined the cast of Moonfall.