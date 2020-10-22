Beloved actor Stanley Tucci and Game of Thrones alumni John Bradley are the latest recruits to climb aboard the world-saving spacecraft for director Roland Emmerich's upcoming disaster flick, Moonfall. They join the likes of Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and Charlie Plummer, who will all contribute to saving the Earth when the Moon is suddenly knocked out of orbit.

Stanley Tucci has signed on to play Tom Phillips, a wealthy car dealer, who is married to the ex-wife of Brian Harper, played by Patrick Wilson. The actor is one of the most well-liked around, and has become known thanks to roles in the likes of Maid in Manhattan, The Terminal, The Devil Wears Prada, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Hunger Games franchise.

John Bradley, who best known for his role as Samwell Tarly in the HBO hit series Game of Thrones, will play KC Houseman, who has been described by the filmmakers as "odd and unkempt" in a way that suggests a high level of intelligence and an equally high level of disorganization. He is a genius who correctly predicts that the moon has fallen out of its orbit, thus making the space-obsessed, profoundly unfiltered, and eccentric man one of the most important people on Earth. The role was initially filled by Frozen star Josh Gad, who recently left the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Halle Berry will play a former astronaut who is now working at NASA as an administrator. Her particular importance to the plot comes from a previous space mission that she was involved in, which will somehow be connected to the current moon-falling-from-the-sky situation. Patrick Wilson meanwhile is set to star in the movie as a "disgraced former NASA astronaut whose last mission, which ended in tragedy, holds a clue about the impending catastrophe." Up-and-coming actor Charlie Plummer, who recently starred in the explosive comedy Spontaneous, will play Wilson's teenage son.

Moonfall follows our mismatched gang after a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact, and against all odds, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love and risking everything to land on the lunar surface and save our planet from annihilation. Berry will play a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe.

Moonfall has been written by Emmerich alongside 2012 co-writer Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. Lionsgate, which partnered with Roland Emmerich on his last picture, the World War II actioner Midway, has North American rights to the project, which is eyeing a production start this fall. Emmerich is producing Moonfall under his Centropolis banner with Kloser producing through his company, Street Entertainment.

So, while Moonfall is unlikely to be an award darling, with such a talented cast and director Roland Emmerich doing what he does best, it should prove to be hugely entertaining. Moonfall is slated to be released theatrically by Lionsgate in North America in 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.