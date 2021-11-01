"Are we dead? No, we're just inside the moon." Lionsgate has just released director Roland Emmerich's Moonfall teaser trailer. Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry and John Bradley are the doomed heroes taking on the moon monsters (Muensters, I couldn't help myself.), in the hopes of saving our world from total extinction. From the makers of Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow, check out the sci-fi thriller where the moon is on a crash collision with Earth!

The official synopsis reads, "In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is."

Moonfall stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. The film is directed by Roland Emmerich and written by Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. Harald Kloser has also written Emmerich's 10,000 BC and 2012.

When we hear the name Roland Emmerich, we have a pretty good idea of the kind of film we're getting into. The filmmaker does not do subtle. It looks like we can expect a new installment of IMAX-worthy cinematic landscapes and out of this world sci-fi adventiures and thrills. Emmerich explains that his inspiration for Moonfall was derived from the Hollow Moon hypothesis. After reading the 2005 book 'Who Built the Moon?,' he was inspired by the idea of time-traveling humans built the moon to track Earth's time.

"As you know, I did the movie Independence Day, where we were strongly inspired by the whole Area 51 conspiracy. When you have a conspiracy which a lot of people believe, you already have some built-in interest. You don't have to believe them yourself.... Most of the time I'm a skeptical person-I'm German after all."

Speaking of the Hollow Moon theory, Emmerich explains, "I immediately realized, oh, my God, this could very well be one of these conspiracies where you can have something really traumatic happen, meaning the moon is getting out of orbit and falling on Earth. But at the same time, you learn that the moon is not what you think it is. It's always a cool way to get into a movie."

"That was probably the first thing I read. And then I read a slew of other books, because in every conspiracy theory, there's hundreds of books," says Emmerich. "But at the end we decided to create our own theory because all the theories they were proposing in that book, or in other books...we didn't quite believe." Moonfall is on a crash course to theaters February 4 2022.