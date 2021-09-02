No need to pack your bags for a moon visit, "In 2022, the moon comes to us." In Lionsgate's new sci-fi thriller Moonfall, Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) finally convinces the powers that be that she has a plan to save us from the moon, which has fallen out of orbit. She and her team set off on a mission to save our plantet, but finds out, not only is the moon not made of cheese, it's got some tricks up it's moon sleeves.

The official synopsis reads, "The Moon. It controls our nights, our days, the seasons, and our ocean tides. And since the beginning of humankind, its phases stood as a symbol of enlightenment, inner knowledge - and our own immortality. Until now. Suddenly and without warning a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact, and against all odds, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love and risking everything to land on the lunar surface, unlock its secrets, and save our planet from annihilation. But first they must battle an unknown and unfathomable power that will challenge everything we know about the moon, the universe, and ourselves."

Alongside Halle Berry, The excellent cast includes Patrick Wilson as astronaut, Brian Harper, Michael Peña as Tom Lopez, John Bradley as our conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman, Charlie Plummer as Sonny Harper and Donald Sutherland as Holdenfield. You know when they only call you by your last name, you're the bad guy. Directing and co-writing this epic space adventure, and I'm sure feeling right at home with Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow under his belt, is Roland Emmerich.

Asked about how this movie came to be, Roland Emmerich responds, "This was a project I've wanted to make for a long time," Emmerich explains. "It is borne out of my fascination with the moon. This is a movie with a big idea. When you read about the moon and learn about how peculiar it is...it's the oddest object in many ways. There's no other moon as strange in the solar system."

"If you like my movies, you'll like this movie. It's very much like 2012 and Independence Day. It's a mix of the two, but without an extraterrestrial element. There is a big twist at some point, but I don't want to give that away now. I had a very clear idea about the tone I wanted on this film. All my movies have humour and don't take themselves too seriously. Comic relief is important in big films. Look at the original Star Wars. Or all the Marvel movies. You have to have a laugh as well."

"I see this movie as having franchise potential," says Emmerich. "I haven't done that before. On Independence Day, we did another one because the studio asked, and in fact, I have a third part if the studio is interested. I had seen Stargate as a trilogy but that didn't come together. So all my movies but one have been standalone." Moonfall opens February 4, 2022, in IMAX!