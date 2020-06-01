Kevin Smith is still intent on making Moose Jaws, but it won't feature Jay and Silent Bob. Smith has long had his sights set on making this movie since 2015, which has been described simply as "Jaws, but with a moose." Recently, Smith revealed that the project may have found new life and he is now doing a rewrite on the script. A big part of that is removing his trademark duo from the movie entirely.

The Clerks filmmaker was recently a guest on Jake Hamilton's YouTube show. During the interview, Kevin Smith was asked what he's been up to during the quarantine. Kevin Smith then explained that he's been working on Mallrats 2, aka Twilight of the Mallrats, as well as Clerks 3 and Moose Jaws. As Smith explains, he wants Moose Jaws to stand on its own, which means pulling Jay and Silent Bob out. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Right now I'm in the middle of that [rewrite] and I'm stripping Jay and Silent Bob out of it. The first draft I had done, Jay and Silent Bob were riddled throughout it. And now I want that movie to be by itself. Jay and Silent Bob are gonna come back in [Twilight of the] Mallrats and stuff like that. So I'm just kind of de-Jay and Bob'ing Moose Jaws."

Kevin Smith most recently directed last year's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. That marked a return to his View Askewniverse following 2014's Tusk and 2016's Yoga Hosers. Moose Jaws will complete what Smith has dubbed the "True North" trilogy, which also includes Tusk and Yoga Hosers.

Throwing Jay and Silent Bob into the mix would have crossed the streams, as it were, but that will no longer be the case. It was originally stated that Silent Bob would die in Moose Jaws. It appears that Robert has gotten a big screen reprieve for the time being.

It has yet to be determined what project will be next for Kevin Smith, but he recently said that the business partners he had on board for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot were potentially interested in making Moose Jaws happen. Speaking further, Smith joked about the nature of turning this idea into a feature in the first place.

"For years, whenever I would say it to people, 'I'm gonna make Moose Jaws,' they would be like, 'What's that?' And I would be like, 'It's Jaws, but with a moose instead of a shark.' I swear to you, I don't care who it is, from the smartest person to the dumbest, this is their reaction [blank stare] 'Haha.' That little chuckle? That was enough for me. Some people would be like, 'That's a tweet at best." But I'm like, 'Oh no! That's a feature film!'"

Clerks 3 and Mallrats 2 seemed to have garnered more attention from Kevin Smith in recent months, suggesting those projects would take precedent. That said, he could be at the mercy of the movie business, which could push things in another direction. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further updates are made available. Feel free to check out the full interview with Smith from Jake Hamilton's YouTube channel.