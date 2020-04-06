Kevin Smith is circling back to a project he's had in the works for some time, Moose Jaws. This is one of the movies the Clerks director cooked up during his days away from the View Askewniverse as part of his "True North" trilogy, which also includes Tusk and Yoga Hosers. Now, Smith reveals that the movie may be coming together soon and just might have found new life, in part thanks to his latest directorial effort.

Following his near-fatal heart attack, Kevin Smith reunited with Jason Mewes for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. During a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Smith was asked about Moose Jaws, which has been described repeatedly as "Jaws but with a moose." According to Smith, the people who helped make Jay and Silent Bob Reboot a reality might be stepping up for this movie as well. Here's what Smith had to say about it.

"Moose Jaws is the movie I'm doing that's Jaws but with a moose instead of a shark. It's so weird that you bring it up. We have a phone call about it with some of the folks that we made Reboot with next week. A conference call. So yeah, it may be bubbling back to life. Wouldn't that be nice? Head up to the Canadian outdoors, spread far apart from everybody, making movies. One day, when we're allowed to do that sort of thing again. So yeah, movement on Moose Jaws!"

This movie dates back to 2015, which is when Kevin Smith first started discussing it. In the past, the filmmaker called it his favorite thing he's ever written. Smith has often said it will largely be a beat-for-beat rehash of Steven Spielberg's Jaws until things go full-on Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters in the third act. And it is supposed to see the death of Silent Bob as he gets eaten by the monster moose. But, as is often the case in Hollywood, things can come and go rather quickly. Both Tusk and Yoga Hosers proved to be commercial disappointments, which likely got in the way of Moose Jaws becoming a reality.

But things have changed. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot did reasonably well for itself, largely thanks to the massive Reboot Roadshow Kevin Smith embarked on. That, it seems, has given new life to several other projects that had also been put on the backburner, such as Clerks 3 and Mallrats 2. It's unclear at this time which movie would happen first, but Smith seems particularly determined to get Clerks 3 made at the moment.

Aside from his own movies, Kevin Smith is also behind Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which is expected to arrive sometime next year. Smith has managed to stay busy, that much is certain. With any luck, that will result in Moose Jaws finally getting made. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. To check out the full Q&A, head on over to Kevin Smith's YouTube channel.