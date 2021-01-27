Even though Marvel's Morbius is going to be the first superhero film that actor Jared Leto is going to lead, he already has ample experience of bringing a comic book character to life given that he played the character of the supervillain Joker in DC's Suicide Squad in 2016. But according to Leto, nothing compares to being a part of a Marvel movie as it feels like a "pressure cooker."

Jared Leto has a methodical approach to every character he plays, where he does his homework in advance and often prefers to stay in-character for the entire duration of the shoot. But when it came to becoming the antihero Michael Morbius, who accidentally turned into a living vampire while curing a deadly blood disease, Leto found playing the character daunting.

"It was hard for me in some way, because I'm not used to playing roles that are a little bit closer to who I am, day in and day out," Leto shared. "Dr. Michael Morbius is a little closer to the way that I talk and the way that I behave."

But what the Oscar-winning actor found more challenging was the fact that it is a Marvel Studios' production.

"It's a pressure cooker. You have a clock ticking. They're expensive films. And so, all of the decisions and the time to make those decision are a little bit more heated and so it can be a little more stressful. I think it's more common with these big movies, you don't really start with a gem of a script."

Leto further added.

"You start with a hope and a dream and an idea of something. And you all try to work as hard as you can, in this given amount of time, to make it as good as it can be. And I think it's the first time I've ever starred in a big movie like this in my entire career, so it was new territory. I generally hide out in the shadows."

If you have checked out the teaser of Morbius back in 2020, you would know that despite his initial hesitations Leto appears to have nailed the cinematic personification of Marvel's iconic "living vampire," which he considers to be a "classic role."

"It's a big, fun movie filled with action," Leto said. "It's a brilliant doctor, a researcher, who starts off trying to find a cure for a very rare disease that he has and about 1,000 other people in the world have. I was interested in this role because he goes on this journey from dying to finding a cure for this disease and becoming incredibly healthy, and then having things change in a way that he becomes monstrous. So, it's a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde, which is, of course, a classic role."

While filming and post-production of Morbius was wrapped up in 2019 and 2020 respectively, the release of the film has been pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic. Thus now, barring any further delays, Morbius is expected to stick to its new release date of January 21, 2022. The news comes to us via Variety.