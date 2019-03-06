Sony's Morbius the Living Vampire movie is currently in production and Tyrese Gibson has just joined the cast. Gibson was reportedly cast in the last major role for the Spider-Man spin-off. Character details have reportedly been revealed, shedding more light on what Marvel fans can expect when the movie hits theaters next summer. Jared Leto recently shared a behind-the-scenes image revealing that production was underway while teasing his look in the movie.

Tyrese Gibson has been cast as an FBI agent who is on the hunt for Morbius, which leads one to believe that Jared Leto's Doctor Morbius may find himself in some legal trouble after accidentally turning himself into a living vampire with a thirst for blood. Doctor Morbius suffered from a rare blood disease and later turned into Morbius the Living Vampire after trying to cure himself. In addition to his thirst for blood and new fangs, Morbius has super strength to go along with his new attributes.

While Tyrese Gibson is playing the FBI agent in Morbius, it is believed that Matt Smith is playing Loxias Crown, who is Morbius' best friend and also suffers from the same rare blood disease. However, Smith will be the villain in the movie, taking on a more evil persona than his old buddy Morbius. Adria Arjona is playing the main "love interest," though it isn't clear if she is playing Martine from the original comics. Finally, Jared Harris is reportedly playing Morbius' mentor. However, it is not clear if he is playing a vampire mentor or a doctor mentor in the upcoming movie.

Marvel fans have been skeptical about Jared Leto's involvement in the Morbius movie after he briefly played the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad. The actor played a more extreme version of the villain than most fans were expecting and many believed that it was too over-the-top to be effective. But, he really wasn't used in the movie very much, despite the fact that the project was promoted as a movie starring Leto. Morbius and the Joker are two completely different characters, so it will be very interesting to see how Leto approaches this particular role.

Sony has high hopes for the Morbius movie. After the success of last year's Venom, the studio has been anxious to keep their Spider-Man spin-offs going. Venom 2 is on the way and will reportedly hit theaters in October 2020, while Morbius opens just a few months earlier in July 2020. Putting the two release dates so close together could be a risk for the studio, or it could end up working out very well in the grand scheme of things, especially if the marketing for Morbius is done in the right way and builds off of the success of Venom. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce Tyrese Gibson's involvement in Morbius.