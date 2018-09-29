Sony is currently pushing the Venom movie, but Morbius the Living Vampire will be the next film to start production, according to producers Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad, who are already hard at work on the development phase. Previous reports suggested that filming will begin this November and while that has yet to be confirmed, it looks like Jared Leto is nearly ready to get into character. The new universe of Spider-Man villains kicks off next week with Ruben Fleischer's Venom, which is tracking to have a pretty solid debut.

Morbius the Living Vampire was first announced earlier this year with Jared Leto attached to play the titular character. However, Marvel fans have been wanting to get more information on the project, which producers Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad promise will happen "soon." Tolmach then said, "We're obviously working on Morbius now. That's sort of next up for us." This is pretty exciting news since many were wondering what would be the next film to follow Venom.

Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad also discussed how excited they are to work with Jared Leto on Morbius the Living Vampire. Tolmach says that he expects "awesomeness" from Leto, and teases that he will be bringing some of his method acting skills that he famously used while filming Suicide Squad as the Joker, noting that the Academy Award winning actor is bringing a "similar level of intensity and charisma and devotion to the character." There's no doubt that Leto will be taking Morbius as far as he can with his sometimes unorthodox methods of getting into character.

Additionally, Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad say that Jared Leto is excited to get to work on Morbius the Living Vampire. Both producers indicate that the actor "loves the character." Morbius is an interesting character to bring to the big screen, especially after Venom. He's not the most well-known character in Marvel Comics, but having the star power of Leto behind the project could really end up taking Morbius the Living Vampire into a new world of popularity. It's a bit of a gamble, especially since we have yet to see how Venom will perform at the box office.

Morbius the Living Vampire is expected to begin filming in the next several weeks, so we will get some more information about the project really soon, after the opening of Venom. As for other characters in the movie, it has been heavily rumored that Morbius' fiancé from the comics, Martine Bancroft, will be a part of the story and that Emil Nikos, who is Morbius' best friend will be the villain of the film. We're still waiting to hear who will be joining Jared Leto in those parts. But for now, it looks like we can expect some pretty big news about Morbius the Living Vampire in the near future. The interview with Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad was originally conducted by ComicBook.