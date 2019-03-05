The first photo from Morbius the Living Vampire has surfaced courtesy of Jared Leto. The Oscar-winner toplines the cast of Sony's latest Marvel Comics adaptation, which aims to further expand the studio's budding cinematic universe that is being cobbled together by making use of the many characters they own the rights to who are tangentially connected to the Spider-Man universe. So far, at least financially, that's worked out quite well and this is next up on the docket as it's already well on its way to becoming a real thing.

Jared Leto took to Instagram to share the photo, which sees the actor's face hidden behind the clapboard. He appears to be in a lab, but the background is blurred out so it's hard to make out much. At the very least, the clapboard gives us a look at the movie's logo. Per Leto's caption, he's revealed that they have completed the first week of shooting and that they have 11 more to go. That means they will be filming for nearly three months when all's said and done, which is a reasonably lengthy shoot. Here's what Leto had to say.

"Caption this... if you dare. Week 1 down, 11 to go... Get Ready #Morbius"

Daniel Espinosa, who previously helmed movies such as Safe House and Life, is in the director's chair. Funnily enough, many people theorized that Life was actually going to be a prequel to Sony's recent Marvel adaptation Venom. That didn't turn out to be the case, but it's still an interesting connection. Matt Smith (Doctor Who) and Jared Harris (The Crown) are also part of the cast. Jared Leto previously shared a video from the first day of filming, in which, he had this to say.

"Finished the very first day of Morbius. It's pretty fun. Can't wait for you guys to see what we got cooking."

Morbius, referred to as "the Living Vampire," was introduced in the pages of Marvel Comics in The Amazing Spider-Man #101. Writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane created the character in the landmark issue, as it was the first in the series not to be penned by the late Stan Lee. The character isn't a vampire in the traditional sense. Dr. Michael Morbius actually gained his vampiric-like qualities, including his bloodlust, following a series of experiments he ran on himself in order to cure a rare blood disease went horribly wrong. Morbius grew fangs and developed a need for blood to survive but when he bites people, they don't turn into vampires themselves.

This follows in the footsteps of Venom, which blew away any and all expectations to bring in $855 million at the global box office last year. Sony is also developing spin-offs centered on characters such as Kraven the Hunter, Nightwatch, Black Cat and Silver Sable. Morbius is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2020. Be sure to check out the new set photo from Jared Leto's Instagram below.

