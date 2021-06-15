Apparently it is true. Morbius is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least according to Tyrese Gibson, who stars in the upcoming Marvel Comics adaptation alongside Jared Leto's "Living Vampire." It has been suspected for some time that the movie will have at least some ties to the larger MCU, as Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture, made an unexpected appearance at the end of the first trailer. While there is still much to be revealed, Gibson has now dumped some additional fuel on the fire.

#Morbius star Tyrese Gibson says the movie is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zweG5s85uk — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) June 15, 2021

Tyrese Gibson is currently promoting the release of F9, which hits theaters later this month. During a recent interview, he was asked point-blank if Morbius takes place in the MCU. The actor flatly said "yes." When asked to clarify if it occupies the same universe as The Avengers, Gibson again said "yes." So there we have it. Though, it may not be so simple as all of that.

What we know for sure is that Marvel Studios is building out the Marvel multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be venturing into this territory in a big way later this year. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits theaters next year, will take things even further. With that in mind, director Daniel Espinosa's Morbius may (and likely does) exist somewhere within the same, larger multiverse. Not necessarily in the exact same timeline as movies like Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame.

In any event, this is a big deal. Sony still controls the rights to Spider-Man and his surrounding cast of characters. The studio has a deal in place with Disney to allow Spidey to appear in the MCU. But they can still produce movies, such as 2018's Venom, as they choose.Morbius, which stars Jared Leto in the lead role, was thought to exist in its own space aside from the MCU. Even if it is somewhere off in the multiverse, this connective tissue now allows for potential crossovers down the line. Speaking further, Tyrese Gibson had this to say about working on the movie.

"Doing this movie opposite Jared Leto, man, was nerve wracking, exciting, and inspiring. He's really, really interesting, this guy, to work with. [Director] Daniel Espinosa kept me nervous the whole time as well. He's a real alpha, very aggressive filmmaker. He's very honest so he'll tell you... He'll tell you, sometimes, things you don't want to hear about how to step your game up as an actor and he did it to everybody. He pulled some great performances out of everybody. I don't know, man, I think a lot of people are gonna be shocked."

Sony has plenty more Spider-Man spin-offs on the way as well. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to arrive later this year. Aaron Taylor-Johnson was also recently cast as the lead in Kraven the Hunter, which is due out in early 2023. As for Morbius, it is currently set to hit theaters on January 28, 2022. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.