It seems Morbius is not really in the MCU. Sony Pictures have backtracked on comments made by Moribus star Tyrese Gibson, who recently appeared to claim that the new Marvel movie takes place in the same world occupied by the inhabitants of Marvel Studios and Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this was not entirely implausible - as obviously Spider-Man currently treads a line between Sony's Universe of Marvel properties and the MCU - it did seem unlikely considering the often fraught relationship the two sides have had allowing Spidey to remain part of the MCU for now. Following the comments made in an interview with ComicBook.com, Sony felt it necessary to set the record straight that Morbius is not part of the MCU.

The news of Sony's countering of the claims originally came from GameSpot's Chris Hayner, who reported that Sony had confirmed that Morbius is part of their own universe just like the other solo movies such as Venom and does not take place inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe in any way. They also were reported to have denied another claim by Gibson, who also said that the release of the movie was being moved to October 2022 in order to "take advantage of that Halloween energy." According to Sony, the release is still going ahead as planned in January.

During the interview, Tyrese Gibson was asked if Morbius was part of the MCU to which he replied, "Yes." He was then asked if he could confirm that the Avengers are in the same world, he again gave an affirmative. Whether this confusion has simply come about thanks to the somewhat mixed up way there are two different Marvel Universes currently in motion, with Tom Holland's Spider-Man swinging his way between them, and Spidey of course technically being an Avenger, it's hard to say. The date change mix-up is a whole other ball game, but it certainly seems like there have been some crossed wires somewhere.

Other than that, Gibson was happy to talk about his experience filming alongside Jared Leto, who plays the role of Morbius, and working with director Daniel Espinosa. He said, "Well, doing this movie opposite Jared Leto, man, was nerve wrecking, exciting, and inspiring," Gibson went on to say. "He's really, really interesting, this guy, to work with. [Director] Daniel Espinosa kept me nervous the whole time as well. He's a real alpha, very aggressive filmmaker. He's very honest so he'll tell you... He'll tell you, sometimes, things you don't want to hear about how to step your game up as an actor and he did it to everybody."

He continued on, leading to his commented about the movie's supposed delay. "He pulled some great performances out of everybody. I don't know, man, I think a lot of people are gonna be shocked. They just pushed the movie to October because they want to take advantage of that Halloween energy. It's gonna be a long year, man, of a lot of magic happening out here."

With Sony now appearing to counter the comments, it looks like the wait for Mobius is back to being shorter than it almost became, with the movie set to open in theaters on January 28th, 2022, very much in its own Sony built universe. This news originated at ComicBook.com.