Michael Keaton has now confirmed what we had all expected regarding his role in the upcoming Sony outing, Morbius. The actor reveals that he is indeed reprising the role of Adrian Toomes AKA Vulture from the MCU's Spider-Man: Homecoming, explaining that, at first, he had absolutely no idea how his return was going to work.

"I'm nodding like I know what the f*** they're talking about. I go, 'Uh-huh.' And I'm thinking, 'You may as well be explaining quantum physics right now to me. All I know is I just know my guy. And I know the basics.' So finally, they were looking at me, and they just started laughing. They said, 'You don't know what we're talking about, do you?' I said, 'No, I don't, no idea what you're talking about.'"

Clearly, Michael Keaton needs to stop whatever he's doing, pick up a comic book or two, and start revising the multiverse. Especially as he's about to be involved in several of them with roles in both Morbius and DC's The Flash, where he will once again slip on the cape and cowl as Batman.

When Keaton's adorable face was first spotted in footage from Sony's Morbius, many instantly suspected a return for Adrian Toomes, but so far this has not been confirmed in any official capacity. Well, hearing it from Keaton himself is about as official as it gets. Unless he's gotten so confused that he's actually playing a different character and hasn't realized...

Starring Jared Leto in the title role, and directed by Daniel Espinosa from a script written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Morbius will introduce audiences to Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease whose attempts to cure himself afflict him with a form of vampirism, gaining superhuman abilities but none of the superstitious weaknesses associated with vampires. Other than a thirst for blood, of course. Making up the supporting cast are Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

Much like Venom before him, Morbius is heavily associated with Spider-Man, with the movie extending Sony's planned shared universe of movies inspired by Spider-Man characters. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Morbius is intended to be the third installment in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters following upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The return of Keaton as The Vulture should prove interesting, though the role is likely to be a short cameo rather than anything more substantial. Still, his crossing over certainly suggests that other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe could end up appearing in Sony's separate franchise (so long as they have ties with Spider-Man), with the potential clearly there for the likes of Morbius and Venom to one day crossover the other way and into the MCU.

Morbius is scheduled to be released in the United States on January 28, 2022, having been delayed from an initial July 2020 date due to the current circumstances. Venom: Let There Be Carnage meanwhile is now scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on October 15, 2021, having also suffered several delays. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.