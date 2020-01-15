With the recent release of the first Morbius trailer, comic book fans have wasted no time in picking the footage apart in search of clues and easter eggs that might suggest what the movie has in store.

Well, one of the ideas that has gotten a lot of traction is the Morbius movie being a gateway to supervillain team The Sinister Six's cinematic debut. Fans have taken to social media to share their theories and excitement that the prospect of Morbius leading the way to bigger and badder things.

"Sony is going to do the Sinister Six film with the characters the MCU Spider-Man films forgot and I am HERE FOR THIS SHIT RIGHT NOW INJECT IT INTO ME PLEASE"

"WHAT IF THEY BUILD THE SINISTER SIX IN #Morbius AND THEN INTRODUCE THEM IN SPIDER-MAN 3?? WE-"

The sheer overuse of capital letters says it all, really. Using the Morbius movie to start introducing all of the Sony-owned Marvel villains to each other certainly makes a lot of sense, particularly when Sony have been trying to get a Sinister Six movie off the ground for years.

Back when The Amazing Spider-Man series was in full swing, a Sinister Six movie entered development with Bad Times at the El Royale director Drew Goddard being eyed for the director's chair. Even though that never came to fruition, Sony's success with Venom suggests that audiences are very much in the mood for villain focused movies. So, why not throw a group of them at the big screen and see what sticks, eh?

The question remains though as to which characters would make up this evil version of The Avengers? Well, fans have their own ideas about who they should be.

"Sony's Sinister Six? Vulture Shocker Scorpion Mysterio Morbius Venom Who all get gadgets from the Tinkerer?"

Another fan has taken the comparison to The Avengers quite literally, and scripted an idea for a post-credits style sequence involving Jared Leto's Morbius and Michael Keaton's Vulture, who we now know thanks to the trailer will be cameoing in the upcoming comic book horror.

"- You think you're the only supervillain in the world? Mr. Morbius, you've become part of a bigger universe, you just don't know it yet. + Who the hell are you? - Adrian Toomes aka The Vulture.+ Ah. - I'm here to talk to you about the Sinister Six Initiative."

The idea makes too much sense not to happen, and even though Venom made no mention of Spider-Man, Mobius looks to be rectifying that, laying the groundwork for Tom Holland's iteration of the character to become the bridge between this growing Sony universe and the MCU. Though whether Holland's Spidey can handle a team-up of Morbius and Venom, let alone The Sinister Six, is open to debate.

Morbius features one of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters making his big screen debut as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble.

What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. The film is being directed by Daniel Espinosa, with Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson starring alongside Jared Leto in the title role. The movie is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2020. This comes from Morbius Twitter account.

Sony is going to do the Sinister Six film with the characters the MCU Spider-Man films forgot and I am HERE FOR THIS SHIT RIGHT NOW INJECT IT INTO ME PLEASE — JamesMan (@TheOnlyJamesMan) January 13, 2020

WHAT IF THEY BUILD THE SINISTER SIX IN #Morbius AND THEN INTRODUCE THEM IN SPIDER-MAN 3?? WE- pic.twitter.com/gdPqGrBjRe — sara ‎⎊ (@chaotictennant) January 13, 2020

Sony’s Sinister Six?



Vulture

Shocker

Scorpion

Mysterio

Morbius

Venom



Who all get gadgets from the Tinkerer? — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) January 13, 2020

The Sinister Six showing up to Spider-Man's crib after #Morbius: pic.twitter.com/4gtDXzGqF0 — Spider-Cop: Far From Crime. (@I_am_SpiderCop) January 13, 2020

- You think you're the only supervillain in the world? Mr. Morbius, you've become part of a bigger universe, you just don't know it yet.



+ Who the hell are you?



- Adrian Toomes aka The Vulture.



+ Ah.



- I'm here to talk to you about the Sinister Six Initiative. pic.twitter.com/14b4PNX737 — Adrian ⚡ (@AdrianAllen2017) January 13, 2020