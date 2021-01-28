After a very long and difficult 2020, this year is expected to be much better for cinemas. Studios are hoping to see audiences making their way back to theaters to watch their favorite movies on the big screen. In an interview with Deadline, Jared Leto revealed that he thinks his upcoming solo Marvel movie, Morbius, would be the perfect big-budget event film that fans can enjoy in cinemas.

"I think it's going to be kind of like the perfect, hopefully on the end of COVID, Post-COVID, film for people to enjoy, 'Let's just go to the theater, have some fun, and enjoy a big Hollywood movie. Talk about a fun movie. I loved it.... You go from being like this frail person whose at the end of his life to being this incredibly vibrant, healthy person. And then of course things start to change, and there's a price to be paid. So that's a lot of fun and there were like these three stages that we go to play with, so I got to wrap up some of what I love to do in one of these huge Marvel characters in this Marvel-Sony movie that had never been on screen before. It's hard to find one that hasn't been on screen before."

In Morbius, Jared Leto plays the titular role of Dr. Michael Morbius, a renowned scientist with a severe illness. In order to find a cure for his condition, Morbius carries out some forbidden experiments with bats, which result in his becoming a living vampire, someone with superhuman strength and supernatural awareness, but who is also forced to drink the blood of humans to survive.

Aside from the obvious jokes that are going to be made about interactions with bats leading to disaster for the world, fans are excited to see what Leto does with the classic comics character, who started out as a Spider-Man villain. In a past interview, Leto had hinted that he was going to take the Jekyll-and-Hyde route with the character in terms of his civilian doctor side that wants to save humanity, and his vampire side that wants to prey on them instead.

"It's a big, fun movie filled with action. It's a brilliant doctor, a researcher, who starts off trying to find a cure for a very rare disease that he has and about 1,000 other people in the world have. I was interested in this role because he goes on this journey from dying to finding a cure for this disease and becoming incredibly healthy, and then having things change in a way that he becomes monstrous. So, it's a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde, which is of course a classic role."

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular character, Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Tyrese Gibson as Agent Stroud, and Jared Harris in an undisclosed role. The film arrives in theaters on January 21, 2022. This news comes from Deadline.