Marvel fans who were looking forward to watching Jared Leto as Michael Morbius, the Living Vampire, in the characters' upcoming solo movie starring Jared Leto will now have to wait a few months longer. Morbius was originally set for a March 19 release, but a new report by Variety has confirmed that the movie has been delayed, and will now release on October 8.

The announcement, while disappointing, is far from surprising. Even since movie theaters closed down last year, the fate of cinema releases has been highly uncertain. Once the vaccine rollout occurred, the film industry became hopeful that things would get better quickly. But it is becoming increasingly clear that things are not going to go back to normal in the first half of 2021, certainly not enough to have theaters running at full capacity once again.

Morbius is likely going to be the first of many big-budget movies that will postpone their release dates, if they don't take the streaming route instead, as WarnerMedia is doing with all their film content for the rest of the year. But some in the industry are still taking a hopeful approach, as MCU showrunner Kevin Feige recently affirmed that Black Widow is going to stick to its theatrical release date in May.

For Jared Leto fans, the chance to see the actor in a comic book role will come earlier than October. Leto has been confirmed to be a part of Zack Snyder's Justice League, where he is said to play an older, battle-weary Joker, who will act as a helper to the Justice League in procuring a Mother Box in order to aid in the defeat of the main villain Darkseid.

As far as Morbius is concerned, the movie is going to be a major part of Sony's drive to create a franchise around the character of Spider-Man and his allies and enemies from the comics. The first step in building the series was with 2018's Venom, which went on to become a huge success at the box office. In a previous interview, Leto had hinted that his take on Morbius will soon be a part of a bigger world in an "expanding" cinematic universe that could potentially include Tom Hardy as Venom and Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

"In the film, I play a new Marvel character that attempts to cure his lifelong blood design with experimental science. In the process, I turn into a living vampire. That's a little bit about what's going on, and I think it's going to be a fun one and I can't wait for you guys to see it. It's an exciting role in an expanding universe, there's a lot for us to look forward to."

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular character, Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Tyrese Gibson as Agent Stroud, and Jared Harris in an undisclosed role. The film arrives in theaters on October 8. This news arrives from Variety.