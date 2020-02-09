Morbius reshoots are currently under way. A few leaked images from the set bring yet another Spider-Man connection to the upcoming movie. The first trailer has a few shout outs to Peter Parker, including a cameo from Michael Keaton's Vulture and an image of Sam Raimi's take on the webslinger. Sony is making it abundantly clear that the movie takes place in the same universe as the projects with their partnership within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will Tom Holland make an appearance in Morbius?

These leaked images are from Morbius, this week Tyrese confirmed that they were filming more scenes. pic.twitter.com/GiqcyR5A8b — MORBIUS 🦇 (@MorbiusUpdates) February 9, 2020

The reshoots are currently taking place in Los Angeles. Morbius star Tyrese also recently revealed that the reshoots were on the way. As for the images from the set, they feature New York City buses with a "Where is Spider-Man?" sign on them. They appear to be from the Daily Bugle, which could tie into the fact that Peter Parker is in hiding after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. This would make a lot of sense.

However, with Spider-Man being missing, this would lead us to believe that he will not have a physical appearance in Morbius. Mysterio was able to successfully frame Peter Parker at the conclusion of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The character is going to have to lay low for a while in order to figure out a way around what Mysterio revealed to the world, so seeing him hanging around New York isn't really the greatest of ideas. With that being said, working off of the last movie is a clever way to give Jared Leto's Morbius character some time to shine.

Earlier in the year, we received the first Morbius trailer . So far, it looks dark and mysterious, which is the way that Sony wants it. The spin-off also looks like it will not include the humor from Venom. While the Tom Hardy-starring movie was a box office success, it was not welcomed by Marvel fans and critics, with many pointing to the comedic aspect of the movie to be a problem. Fans wanted a darker story, which is believed to be the goal of Venom 2, which is also in production currently.

We know that Spider-Man will eventually have a meeting with Venom, but it's unclear when. Sony has said more than once that the two characters will meet up on the big screen, which could also happen with Morbius too. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. Adding to the speculation about Peter Parker coming aboard the spin-off movies is the fact that Tom Holland is now finished shooting his upcoming movie with the Russo Brothers. Since he's seemingly free for a few months, he could very well go do cameos for both movies. You can check out the latest images from Morbius below, thanks to the Morbius Updates Twitter account.