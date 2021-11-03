The latest Morbius trailer not only shows off more of Jared Leto's monstrous vampire antihero, it confirms that Sony are going hard with their planned shared universe. The newly released footage is filled to bursting with clues, hints, and Easter Eggs, all of which tie Morbius not only with the likes of Venom, but with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even perhaps The Amazing Spider-Man franchise too.

Aside from introducing Jared Leto's blood-sucking Marvel antihero, the footage brings many elements from across the cinematic Spider-Verse into the fray including Michael Keaton's Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Adrian Toomes AKA The Vulture, the beloved newspaper The Daily Bugle, the Oscorp building - which carries the same logo as The Amazing Spider-Man, a shot of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man in the form of some graffiti, and even mentions of Marvel rogue's Black Cat and The Rhino, both of whom appear in the Daily Bugle. Phew.

The final shot of the trailer brings with it one of the trailer's biggest confirmations of a shared universe though, as Michael Morbius terrifies one of his potential victims by declaring that he...is...Venom. Of course, he is not Venom, and quickly assures the poor man that he is in fact a doctor, but this a clear tease that Tom Hardy's symbiote will eventually come face-to-face with Leto's vampire.

The Morbius trailer even makes mention of several MCU connections, including Peter Parker's identity being outed by Mysterio. Really, this should come as little surprise considering the clues left behind by recent Sony sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as well as Leto recently asserting that Morbius offers "a web of opportunity."

Perhaps the most surprising link is with the Oscorp logo, last seen in The Amazing Spider-Man series of movies. While the design of the building has changed, the logo remains the same, leading many to wonder whether Morbius will in fact just connect to, well, everything.

This huge number of links and ties to all manner of other Spider-Man franchises has left some fans scratching their heads, questioning how exactly Morbius will balance all of these elements as well as somehow managing to bring them all together.

There has been much theorizing regarding how Morbius would ignite the so-called Sony Spider-Man Universe, with fans assuming that at the very least there would be call backs to the likes of Venom. Instead, not satisfied with simply linking to Sony's other Marvel projects, it certainly looks like Morbius will call back to everything.

i like that everyone was constantly theorising what universe Morbius is in while Morbius is just out here taking place in all the universes pic.twitter.com/RmANeh54T2 — Luke (@qLxke_) November 1, 2021

Morbius finds Jared Leto as Michael Morbius, a former award-winning biochemist who is suffering from a rare blood disease that has left him weak and dying. Dangerously ill and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil - or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges? Morbius soon finds that he is now imbued with vampire-like superhuman abilities and physical traits which emerge as a form of vampirism.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Morbius stars the likes of Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson alongside Jared Leto, and, is due for release on January 28, 2022.