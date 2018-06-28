It was confirmed earlier this week that Jared Leto has officially signed on to play Morbius the Living Vampire in Sony's Spider-Man universe movie. Artist BossLogic has come up with an idea of what Leto could look like as the villain, and it's awesome. If Sony can get Leto to look half as cool as he does in this new artist rendering, they're off to a good start. As with anything that has Jared Leto in the cast, the news was met with some who were really excited and then a bunch of people who were less than thrilled with the casting news.

As for BossLogic, he admits that he wasn't sure at first about Jared Leto signing on to play Morbius the Living Vampire, but he later found himself excited about the choice. As for whenever a casting is announced or even rumored, BossLogic went straight to work to create the stunning visual of Leto as the titular character. The rendering is dark and features the top half of Leto's face while the bottom half is the mouth of a demonic-looking vampire. In other words, it's a perfect fit, especially with the claw-like hands.

The Morbius the Living Vampire movie has long been rumored, but was and still is, a very unlikely choice for a solo movie. Bringing Jared Leto on board is a smart casting decision because it will definitely bring attention to the project and it will be very interesting to see what the actor brings to the character. Leto will more than likely go into his method acting ways to get deep into character, so this might be a good time to warn any possible co-stars about the behind-the-scenes antics on Suicide Squad.

Joining Jared Leto on the Morbius the Living Vampire movie is director Daniel Espinosa, who helmed Safe House and Life. It has been reported that Leto met with a few directors before agreeing to sign on to the project. After meeting with Espinosa, Leto felt that he was a good fit and the project is now moving ahead. Leto is also working on a standalone Joker movie for DC, but Morbius the Living Vampire will not interfere with his work within the DCEU.

Venom is currently the first of the Spider-Man universe films that will see release in October of this year. That project stars Tom Hardy and with Morbius the Living Vampire starring Jared Leto, it shows that Sony isn't messing around when it comes to their web slinging spin-off franchise. A production start date has yet to be revealed, but one can imagine that Leto is going to be pretty busy in the months to come with his work on DC and Marvel projects as well as touring with his band. While we wait for more news about the Morbius the Living Vampire movie, you can check out the awesome version of Leto as the villain below, thanks to BossLogic's Twitter account.