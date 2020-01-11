A new image from Morbius the Living Vampire has leaked its way online. Throughout the production process, we were treated to images of Jared Leto on set, but this is the first time we've seen him as Morbius. The Morbius trailer is on its way and it is believed to be attached to Bad Boys for Life, which hits theaters next weekend. Our wait is almost over to see what Sony has decided to do with Morbius.

Right from the start, the first real image from Morbius the Living Vampire mirrors a classic pose from the comic book source material. Jared Leto is unrecognizable as he looks over his shoulder and into the camera. There seems to be a lot of CGI going on in the picture, which was to be expected when thinking of how Sony was going to be able to pull this all off. In addition to being accurate to the source material, it's actually pretty terrifying too.

Jared Leto has been fairly quiet about Morbius the Living Vampire since production ended. He showed off some posts on social media to announce that production had begun, but that was about it. However, a ton of images from the set started to leak online while the production was taking place, though none of them showed off what Leto was going to look like as the Vampire. The live-action version of the vampire could result in an R-rating, especially for how real he looks. With that being said, a rating has not been confirmed by the studio, as of this writing.

Morbius the Living Vampire producer Avi Arad recently teased Jared Leto's new Vampire look. "Wait until you see the way he looks, what we have done with this character, you will love it," Arad said. "There are so many other great characters on the way, too. You will see. We're just getting started." With the first real image of Leto floating around and the trailer on the way, it's only a matter of time before Marvel fans get a chance to make their own opinions. Even from one image, the movie looks like it will be much darker than Venom. And who knows, maybe Tom Holland's Peter Parker may show up for a cameo.

Jared Leto commented back in 2019 how vampires were a big part of his childhood. He remembers being a kid and seeing the first versions of the character from Hollywood while staying at his grandmother's house. It's unclear what exactly he was referring to, but it was more than likely the Dracula movies. Later in life, Leto and his brother found another way into the world of vampires. He says, "And then the Anne Rice era was big for my brother and I. We passed those books around to each other." Morbius the Living Vampire is on the way and we now have our first look, which you can check out below, thanks to the Nin3ZeroFour Twitter account.