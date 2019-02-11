Morbius the Living Vampire is about to start filming in the U.K. Actor Jared Leto shared a new video on social media to tease the occasion. Back in November, Leto posted a video of himself shaving for what must have been screen tests, though some believed that production started late last year. With that being said, it looks like everything is getting ready to go, though Leto still might need to shave before everything starts rolling.

When Jared Leto shared the last tease, he made a production out of shaving his beard, which has been a staple of his look for the past handful of years. The new video is silent and features a short loop of the actor moving around under a red light, which could have some deeper meaning for Morbius, but that isn't apparent just yet. Leto included a hashtag for the movie and tagged his location in the U.K., which is where production will more than likely begin in the next few days.

After the massive success of Sony's Venom, the studio wasted no time getting a sequel running while also developing Morbius to be its next release. The movie hits theaters on July 31st with Venom 2 following behind in September. There's still a lot about the upcoming vampire movie that is unclear, but now that filming is getting ready to start, we should see some set photos leak in the near future. It's quite possible that Jared Leto will keep fans up to date on social media while the production process moves ahead.

Jared Leto is no stranger to the world of comic book movies having served as the DCEU's Joker in Suicide Squad. It's not clear if the actor will be returning to the role in the future, or if he is completely finished. With that being said, Warner Bros. and DC Films are going ahead with Todd Phillips' Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, which takes place outside of the DCEU. Leto was reportedly taken aback when he learned that the studio was making a Joker movie without him. However, there have been rumors that the Joker and Harley Quinn movie will move forward.

It's going to be interesting to see how Morbius and Venom 2 perform at the box office since they're coming out so close together. Jared Leto is bringing a new character to the big screen, while the Venom sequel will fully introduce Woody Harrelson's Carnage, which Marvel fans have been waiting to see for quite some time now. If Morbius ends up doing well at the box office, we could very well see Eddie Brock and the Living Vampire share the screen at some point in the future, though that has not been officially confirmed. For now, we'll just have to wait. In the meantime, you can check out the Morbius production start below, thanks to Jared Leto's Instagram account.