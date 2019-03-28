The latest set video from Sony's Morbius the Living Vampire features Jared Leto doing some pretty crazy stunts in the air. Production has been underway for the last few weeks and set videos and images have slowly started leak, featuring Leto and some of his castmates. Production is taking place in Manchester, England, which is supposed to be New York City in the movie. While the action shots are certainly cool, we have yet to see Leto in full vampire form.

In the Morbius set video, we see Jared Leto up on a harness while wearing an orange jumpsuit. It is unclear exactly what is going on, but after a moment of hanging there, the actor suddenly soars into action, which would lead one to believe that he already has his powers. As for the orange jumpsuit, it appears that Leto's character has possibly been incarcerated. There's another set video featuring Leto standing outside while shooting takes place and then he disappears into a bus.

Adria Arjona and Matt Smith have also been spotted on the Morbius set. However, one of the cooler leaked images doesn't have anybody from the movie in it. Instead, it's a truck which features the name Kraven on it. It's believed that this is a cool Easter Egg is in reference to Sony currently developing a Kraven the Hunter movie. Morbius could contain more than a nod to the fellow Marvel character, but that is just speculation at this point in time. Hopefully we'll get some more information about the Kraven project in the near future.

Related: Ghostbusters 3 & Morbius the Living Vampire Get Official Release Dates at Sony

As far as seeing Jared Leto in full Morbius mode, that will likely be done in post-production. Producer Avi Arad has promises a different and pretty radical look for the character, which sounds pretty intriguing. Let's hope that as the production continues we get a tease or an official image of Leto as Morbius the Living Vampire. Since the movie is still shooting, it will probably be a while before we get to see any official promotion for the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off. Tom Holland will be back as the webslinger this summer in Spider-Man: Far From Home and could show up in Avengers: Endgame at the end of next month. Sony is about to build up their Marvel properties in a major way.

Sony had a big and somewhat unexpected hit with Venom and they are fast in getting the rest of their Spider-Man spin-offs into development. Venom 2 and Morbius the Living Vampire will hit theaters within months of each other next year, which could be seen as a pretty big gamble since the spin-offs aren't currently as popular as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With that being said, the risk could end up paying off. He hype for Venom 2 is pretty high and Morbius is shaping up to be pretty big too. You can check out some set photos below, thanks to the Morbius Updates Twitter account.

Matt Smith on the set of #Morbius 👀



lukesjcooper via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/qE0ob05GAt — Morbius (@MorbiusUpdates) March 27, 2019

That was a fun afternoon/evening taking photos around the set of Spider-Man spin-off #morbius in Manchester. Got a decent shot of Matt Smith too. pic.twitter.com/xeSPvMGKuY — Andrew Stuart 🐝 (@AndrewStuart) March 26, 2019