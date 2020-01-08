It is now being reported that the first trailer for the upcoming comic book flick Morbius the Living Vampire has been rated and will be hitting the internet imminently. Despite the movie supposedly being released July 31 this year, we have yet to see anything at all from the movie up until now. Not a single official image or piece of footage has so far been released, but thankfully that is all going to change very, very soon.

With the release of Sony's Bad Boys for Life just around the corner, it makes sense that they will use this opportunity to advertise some of their future big screen ventures, with Morbius The Living Vampire no doubt hoping to ride on the $850 million coat-tails of fellow Marvel anti-hero Venom.

The trailer, which was classified yesterday, has a duration of 2 minutes and 31 seconds, and has received a PG rating suggesting it may not be suitable for all ages, and adult supervision is advised. Though it is highly doubtful that the trailer will have anything too controversial, it is still unknown whether the movie will follow in the R-rated footsteps of Tom Hardy and his symbiotic pal.

Very little has been heard of the movie since filming wrapped up last summer, but we do know that it is being directed by Life's Daniel Espinosa with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster on producer duty. Arad has discussed the movie previously, suggesting that it could be the first part of something much larger, with many speculating that it will be the bridge between Sony's Marvel characters and Tom Holland's Marvel Cinematic Universe inhabiting Spider-Man.

"Wait until you see the way he looks, what we have done with this character, you will love it. There are so many other great characters on the way, too. You will see. We're just getting started."

Well, despite the lack of released material causing fans to worry, at least Arad seems excited about it. He has also discussed in the past his excitement over having such great actors as Tom Hardy and now Jared Leto at their disposal.

"This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love. Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, 'Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.' Nothing. That's what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just...good actors want to be different than what they are."

For those unaware, Michael Morbius was a former award-winning biochemist who was imbued with vampire-like superhuman abilities and physical traits following a failed experiment which was intended to cure him of his rare blood disorder. Despite beginning as one of Spider-Man's horror based villains, Morbius went on to become a brooding, flawed anti-hero, and this is likely the direction Sony will be taking. Morbius The Living Vampire stars Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson, and is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2020. This comes from Trailer Track.