Sony's Spider-Man Universe is finally starting to come together in the latest trailer for upcoming outing, Morbius. Starring Academy Award winner Jared Leto as Michael Morbius, a man who becomes a vampire-type creature after attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease, it certainly looks like the movie will the first major step in igniting Sony's shared comic book movie franchise.

Morbius will introduce one of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters, as Zack Snyder's Justice League and Blade Runner 2049 star Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius stars the likes of Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson alongside Leto, who has described the project as ""a Jekyll and Hyde story that's just big and fun, and sometimes is a little scary, which is, I think, different for that genre. And I'm excited about it. That should be a big, fun popcorn movie."

Jared Leto has also hinted at the connectivity of Morbius, teasing the ways in which the movie will truly reveal Sony's plans for their Spider-Man Universe...without Spider-Man. "In the film, I play a new Marvel character that attempts to cure his lifelong blood design with experimental science," Leto explained in December last year. "In the process, I turn into a living vampire. That's a little bit about what's going on, and I think it's going to be a fun one and I can't wait for you guys to see it. It's an exciting role in an expanding universe, there's a lot for us to look forward to."

Michael Keaton, whose Spider-Man: Homecoming character Adrian Toomes AKA Vulture was spotted in the first Morbius trailer has also since confirmed that he will indeed be reprising the MCU role for this Sony outing. And that he barely understands how that works. "I'm nodding like I know what the f*** they're talking about," Keaton said. "I go, 'Uh-huh.' And I'm thinking, 'You may as well be explaining quantum physics right now to me. All I know is I just know my guy. And I know the basics.' So finally, they were looking at me, and they just started laughing. They said, 'You don't know what we're talking about, do you?' I said, 'No, I don't, no idea what you're talking about.'"

What they were no doubt talking about is the multiverse, something which has already been introduced to Sony's Spider-Man Universe courtesy of a Venom: Let There Be Carnage post credits scene, which at last hints at an eventual face-off between Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Tom Holland's Peter Parker. With Morbius setting up Sony's respective Marvel franchise, which will encapsulate the likes of Venom and Kraven the Hunter alongside Jared Leto's vampire, what other surprises could Morbius have in store?

Thankfully, audiences won't have to wait too much longer to find out, with Morbius scheduled to be released in the United States on January 28, 2022.