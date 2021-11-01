A new teaser for tomorrow's Morbius trailer features lead star and Academy Award winner Jared Leto discussing the introduction of this new live action Marvel antihero. As well as giving us an insight into what drew Leto to the role, the clip features a host of new footage from the movie, including several shots of the actor having undergone a surprisingly comic book accurate transformation as The Living Vampire.

"Morbius is a Marvel character who has been an important part of the universe," Leto says in his explanation of who the lesser-known Marvel character is. "He's brilliant. He's strong. He's got some unique powers. But his powers seem to be out of his control," Leto adds before declaring that he "loved the opportunity to do something transformational." That transformation is evident in this footage, as Leto's character goes from a frail, sickly human being to something much, much more, at first becoming a superpowered specimen before mutating into something a lot more monstrous.

Jared Leto ends the clip with a very telling phrase, saying that Mobius will open up "a web of opportunity." He stops short of winking at us. This though is a clear indication that, while Sony's Spider-Man Universe is currently lacking Spider-Man, the intention is clearly to not only utilize a wide variety of characters from the web-slinger's rogue's gallery, but to gradually move towards bringing the beloved Marvel superhero into the Sony franchise.

Who is #MORBIUS?



Meet the brilliant Dr. Michael Morbius (@JaredLeto) and his powerful alter-ego, from the 50th anniversary of his Marvel comic debut to his first ever big screen appearance.



A NEW TRAILER IS COMING TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/pNuXPTTc0d — Fandango (@Fandango) November 1, 2021

Along with these exciting hints from Leto, the clip also features a lot of new footage from Morbius, including some improved CGI. Most notably, the vignette shows the title character demonstrating his assortment of different abilities, which include heightened senses, super strength, and various vampire-esque traits such as flight and teleportation.

Morbius finds Jared Leto as Michael Morbius, a former award-winning biochemist who is suffering from a rare blood disease that has left him weak and dying. Dangerously ill and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil - or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges? Morbius soon finds that he is now imbued with vampire-like superhuman abilities and physical traits which emerge as a form of vampirism.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Morbius stars the likes of Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson along Jared Leto, and, much like Venom: Let There Be Carnage will continue Sony's interconnected Spider-Man Universe.

One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters, Morbius began in the pages of Marvel comics as one of Spider-Man's more traditionally horror-inspired villains, but went on to become a brooding, flawed anti-hero, and this is likely the direction Sony will be taking with the upcoming adaptation as they attempt to ignite their own shared comic book movie universe.

Morbius is scheduled to be released in the United States on January 28, 2022, having been delayed from an initial July 2020 date due to the ongoing global situation.