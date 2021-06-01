Living legend Morgan Freeman has just turned 84 years old as fans across the world celebrate the occasion on social media. With a career spanning several decades with dozens of acclaimed acting roles, Freeman is widely considered to be among Hollywood's all-time most talented performers. The Oscar, Golden Globe, and SAG Award winner is also just as well-known for his unique voice as perhaps the most recognizable narrator of our time.

With such an impressive career that's gotten Freeman many accolades, it's no surprise that he has fans across the globe. With the actor turning 84, the fans are uniting to send well wishes his way for his special day. Including his iconic Shawshank Redemption artwork, legendary poster artist Drew Struzan posted, "Happy Birthday to acting legend Morgan Freeman!"

Tweets another Morgan fan from India: "Dear Sir wish you another year of success and glory to you, and it is all because of your sincere efforts and commitments behind your achievements in your life. I wish you a very sensational Happy Birthday Sir. Love from India!"

Dear Sir wish you another year of success and glory to you, and it is all because of your sincere efforts and commitments behind your achievements in your life. I wish you a very sensational

Happy Birthday Sir.????♥️@morgan_freeman



Love from India!???????? pic.twitter.com/geMwUibliQ — Gursimran Singh (@only_gursimran) June 1, 2021

Another tweet reads: "We all know Oscar-winning birthday boy Morgan Freeman is an extraordinary talent. But nothing, and I mean nothing, will erase my favorite roles of his - 'Easy Reader' and 'Dracula' on the 70s hit children's show The Electric Company."

We all know Oscar-winning birthday boy Morgan Freeman is an extraordinary talent. But nothing, and I mean nothing, will erase my favorite roles of his - ‘Easy Reader’ and ‘Dracula’ on the 70s hit children’s show The Electric Company. pic.twitter.com/VmgAw4NXP8 — Frank Mandosa (@filmbuff1974) June 1, 2021

Adds another fan: "Happy Birthday to one of my Top 3 FAVORITE actors of ALL time. What you did on The Electric Company for me and my friends and family will ALWAYS be a lifetime achievement. You are a true indeed Icon not only in acting, but in life, sir. SALUTE!"

@morgan_freeman Happy Birthday to one of my Top 3 FAVORITE actors of ALL time. What you did on The Electric Company for me and my friends and family will ALWAYS be a lifetime achievement.

You are a true indeed Icon not only in acting, but in life, sir. SALUTE! — Akuma Matatta (@akuma_matatta) June 1, 2021

"He's the God," says another fan, referring to Bruce Almighty. "He's the boss and you know he's the man.. Dance to honour #MorganFreeman on his 84th Birthday... I wish you more than happiness. I wish you a Joyous ,Peaceful, love-Filled, Stupendously, Amazing, Birthday just as perfect as you are."

@morgan_freeman

He's the God

He's the boss and you know he's the man..

Dance to honour #MorganFreeman on his 84th Birthday... I wish you more than happiness. I wish you a Joyous ,Peaceful, love-Filled, Stupendously, Amazing, Birthday just as perfect as you are..

Gauri????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/b1t9Z1syJj — Gauri Kantinath Minal Sankhe (@Gaurisankhe2) June 1, 2021

Freeman's 84th birthday just so happens to follow fellow Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood's 91st birthday. Posting an image of the two actors together, an Eastwood fan account tweeted, "Happy 84th birthday to Oscar winning actor Morgan Freeman #BOTD 1937. Morgan has collaborated with Clint Eastwood on Unforgiven (1992), Million Dollar Baby (2004) and Invictus(2009)."

Happy 84th birthday to Oscar winning actor Morgan Freeman #BOTD 1937. Morgan has collaborated with Clint Eastwood on Unforgiven (1992), Million Dollar Baby (2004) and Invictus (2009). pic.twitter.com/02Gr7D3HRJ — Clint Eastwood Forever (@GoodBadUglyMule) June 1, 2021

He's in his mid 80s, but Freeman has shown no signs of slowing down with his acting career. After appearing in this year's comedy sequel Coming 2 America, Freeman also appeared in a lead role in George Gallo's action-thriller Vanquish with Ruby Rose. He will next be seen in the upcoming sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard alongside Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Antonio Banderas, and Richard E. Grant. That movie will be released on June 16, 2021.

There's any number of ways to celebrate Freeman's birthday, but one good way would be to revisit one of his movies. Whether it's a comedy like Bruce Almighty, a drama like The Shawshank Redemption, a horror like Se7en, or even a superhero movie like The Dark Knight, there are plenty of excellent options to choose from. In any case, let's just hope Freeman's 84th birthday is one of the best he's had yet. You can see many other tribute posts to Freeman on Twitter.

Happy Birthday 84th to the greatest actor & narrator around-Morgan Freeman!!!! ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Uer7ertTkz — Jonnie L. Trueblood ???????? (@jonnie_keith) June 1, 2021

Happy Birthday respects for Legend Morgan Freeman - Actor, director, and narrator. He has appeared in a range of film genres portraying character roles and is particularly known for his distinctive deep voice. pic.twitter.com/WUJkUM84Lg — #RacismIsReal (@clivehenry1) June 1, 2021

Happy birthday to a legend #MorganFreeman

I celebrate you with this drawing I made with charcoal pencils ???? pic.twitter.com/6toWb08N0C — Smog Art (@smog_art_) June 1, 2021