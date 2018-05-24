80-year old Shawshank Redemption star Morgan Freeman has been accused of sexual harassment by eight different women with an additional eight people either corroborating the stories or talking about other incidences of inappropriate behavior by the actor that occurred with other women over the years. Freeman is accused of inappropriately touching women and making lewd comments in many incidents over the last 10 years. Women talk about not attending premieres and changing how they dressed if they were going to be around the 80-year old actor, who started the Revelations production company to give black men and women more choices for TV and movie roles, leading to strong female leads in Along Came a Spider and the CBS show Madam Secretary.

CNN started an investigation into Morgan Freeman after one of their reporters, Chloe Melas, was 6 months pregnant while interviewing the actor in 2012 at a press junket. She says he kept repeating "I wish I was there... You are ripe," after looking her up and down repeatedly. Melas said that he would say that or a variation of it, which is proven by the recordings that clearly hear Freeman saying, "Boy, I wish I was there." From there, Chloe Melas and CNN started their investigation into Morgan Freeman.

On the set of 2015's Going in Style, One woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, alleges that Morgan Freeman, "kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear." He apparently was never able to successfully lift her skirt, or any other women's skirt, but he reportedly did it repeatedly. She said that it came to a stop after co-star Alan Arkin noticed and said something to Freeman. She explains.

"Alan (Arkin) made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn't know what to say."

Another woman, who also wished to remain anonymous, was the senior member of the production staff of 2012's Now You See Me alleged that Morgan Freeman would constantly comment on her body as well as other women on the set. She states that Freeman would harass her and her assistant multiple times a day about their appearances. To help combat the actor's lewd comments, female staff that worked around him started to change their wardrobe. The woman had this to say.

"He did comment on our bodies... We knew that if he was coming by... not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that (were) fitted."

The Academy Award winning actor's behavior was reportedly brought up to others who didn't even need to hear Morgan Freeman's name to know that it was about him. Most of the allegations have been backed up by multiple stories, meaning that most of them occurred in a public setting, which is one of the larger pieces of the #MeToo movement. Many people saw these incidents of sexual harassment over the years by Morgan Freeman and nobody ever said anything. Nearly all of the women interviewed for the investigation admit that they did not want to come forward because they were scared for their careers or that they were embarrassed. Male co-stars were also interviewed for the story and say that they were often shocked by what Freeman would say on set, but still, nobody ever came forward to address it publicly, except for Alan Arkin. You can read the rest of the lengthy investigative article on Morgan Freeman's alleges sexual harassment at CNN.