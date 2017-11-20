Big mouth strikes again. Morrissey has come out to defend Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey in a recent interview and people are not very happy about it. The musician is out promoting a new album and tour (of which he'll miss several shows) and is in a bit of hot water for coming to the defense of alleged sexual predators and blaming the victims. Even some of Moz's biggest fans have slammed the former Smiths singer for going too far this time, which is really saying something.

Morrissey begins the interview with a stance that plays down the sexual harassment. When talking about all of the sexual misconduct allegations in the entertainment community, the singer talked about how some people are just awkward when it comes to relationships and said that anybody who says, "I like you," can be accused of harassment these days. The 58-year old singer had this to say.

"Anyone who has ever said to someone else, 'I like you', is suddenly being charged with sexual harassment. Of course, there are extreme cases, every physical attack is repulsive. But we have to see it in relative terms. Some people are very awkward when it comes to romance anyway. They do not know what to do and then their behavior is aggressive."

While the playing down of sexual harassment through a rant about the current state of the entertainment industry was bad enough, Moz decided to go further down the rabbit hole. But in the end, this is pretty much what you'd come to expect from the singer.

While speaking directly about the allegations made by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp that Kevin Spacey tried to seduce him, when Spacey was 26-years old and Rapp was 14-years old, Morrissey came pretty close to blaming the victim. He went on to say that his parents would have never left him alone with a stranger and that one should know what to expect when you're in someone's bedroom. He explains.

"You have to ask, where were the boy's parents. You ask yourself, if the boy didn't know what could happened. I don't know what it was like for him but in my youth I was never in a situation like that. Never. It was always clear to me what could happen. If you're in someone's bedroom, you have to know where it could lead. That's why I don't find the whole thing very believable. It seems to me Spacey has been unnecessarily attacked."

Moz made a similar argument in regard to Harvey Weinstein and the near 70 women who have come forward accusing the producer of sexual misconduct. He said that if the women's careers would have all gone "well" then it was basically fair trade. The singer had this to say.

"Those people knew exactly what would happen (when they went up to Weinstein's hotel room), and they played along. Afterwards they were embarrassed or they didn't enjoy it. And then they turn it around and say: 'I was attacked, I was surprised, I was pulled into the room.' But if everything went well, and it helped them to a big career, they wouldn't be talking about it."

After the interview began to spread, fans and the media began to slam Morrissey for his views on sexual assault in the entertainment industry. Director-writer Judd Apatow took to Twitter to simply say, "F$ck Morrissey." While Anthony Bourdain slammed Moz's famous vegan diet for being a part of his problem by saying, "Disturbing new evidence emerges that lack of animal protein affects brain function." Chris Gethard also took to Twitter to say, "I don't understand how so much of what Morrissey sings is so beautiful yet so much of what he says is so ugly." You can read more about Morrissey's stance on sexual conduct via The Hollywood Reporter and check out some outraged tweets below.

Disturbing new evidence emerges that lack of animal protein affects brain function: https://t.co/w6NDB7qGjf — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 20, 2017

New Morrissey includes songs:

“ He was asking for it”

“Nuts and sluts”

“ Jus’ Harvey Bein’ Harvey”

“Get over it!” https://t.co/w6NDB7qGjf — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 20, 2017

Morrissey has lost the fucking plot. Weinstein + Spacey unfairly attacked? For rape, sexual abuse+coercion etc. Fuck U Morrissey! Fuck YOU. — Garbage (@garbage) November 19, 2017

Morrissey has been showing you who he is for decades now. It's just got increasingly easy to hear. — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) November 19, 2017

I don't understand how so much of what Morrissey sings is so beautiful yet so much of what he says is so ugly. — Chris Gethard (@ChrisGethard) November 19, 2017

Morrissey is officially cancelled. pic.twitter.com/pAg6Fq1fow — Kate Louise Powell Ⓥ (@KatePow3ll) November 19, 2017

CONVINCED THAT MORRISSEY IS STILL THE ULTIMATE "WORST PERSON WHO HAS MADE THE BEST MUSIC." CHALLENGERS ANYONE? — REAL LIL INTERNET Ω (@LILINTERNET) November 20, 2017

my sympathies to white people everywhere who just found out morrissey is bad — Scaachi (@Scaachi) November 20, 2017

I’m really disappointed in @officialmoz I think your point of view is part of the problem when it comes rape culture. — CEDRIC BIXLER ZAVALA (@cedricbixler_) November 20, 2017

Why are we out here still supporting Morrissey after everything he’s said? Like his music is not good enough to turn a blind eye to him being a giant bigot and his total ignorance towards fucking disgusting celebrities who are sexually assaulting children — Chloé 🌻 (@chloemccabe_) November 19, 2017

At the stage where I'm half-expecting Morrissey to lament the death of Charles Manson — Chris Schilling (@schillingc) November 20, 2017

Nick Cave: "I've lost most of my fans by taking 30 pieces of silver from child killers Israel. Could I be more stupid and insensitive?"



Morrissey: "Hold my peppermint tea"



BBC News - Morrissey defends Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) November 20, 2017