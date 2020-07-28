Mortal Kombat fans have a reason to rejoice this summer, as Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios are bringing some fun expansion skin packs to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. We have images below along with a special message from the video game makers.

"Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios today revealed the first of three upcoming Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath character skin packs that will be available as part of the recently released expansion. On Aug. 6, all Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath owners will have access to the Summer Heat Skin Pack featuring summer-themed character skins for Kitana dressed in seasonal Edenian attire as "Endless Summer Kitana," Baraka prepping his barbecue as "Off the Bone Baraka," and Erron Black donning a red, white, and blue patriotic suit and top hat as "Fireworks Erron Black.""

That is sure to liven up a summer that has mostly been spent indoors. Not only are we getting to see Kitana, Baraka and Erron Black in their summer attire, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios have more fun lined up in the fall.

Following the Summer Heat Skin Pack, next up will be the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack coming on Aug. 25 and the All Hallows' Eve Skin Pack on Oct. 8, which will be available for all Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath owners and include three new character skins each. More information on the upcoming character skin packs will be announced at a later date.

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion is available now, including the franchise-first story expansion, three new playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop), Summer Heat Skin Pack (avail. Aug. 6), Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack (avail. Aug. 25), All Hallows' Eve Skin Pack (avail. Oct. 8), and "Thanks a Million" Johnny Cage character skin, all for $39.99 (SRP). Also available is the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle for $49.99 (SRP).

New video game players can join the fight with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, featuring all characters, story content and game modes in one ultimate package. This compilation includes Mortal Kombat 11 along with all content from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the previously released Kombat Pack, containing six downloadable content (DLC) characters - Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator T-800, The Joker and Spawn - plus 25 additional character skins. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection is available for $59.99 (SRP).