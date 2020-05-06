RoboCop is soon heading back into the video game world as the iconic character will be joining Mortal Kombat 11 as a new playable fighter this month. Along with franchise fighters Sheeva and Fujin, RoboCop will be one of three new characters added to the game for its new Aftermath DLC.

Most exciting of all is that this is the original version of RoboCop, looking exactly as he appears in the original movie from 1987. Better yet, the new digital version features the voice and likeness of Peter Weller, making it fully authentic. You can check out his debut in the Aftermath reveal trailer below, ahead of the DLC's release on May 26th.

Several new characters have been added to Mortal Kombat 11 in the time since its original release last year, and RoboCop is not the first familiar face from pop culture to be added to the game. Bearing the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger from Terminator: Dark Fate, a playable version of The Terminator was included in a previous update, meaning you can have your own RoboCop vs. The Terminator battles. The legendary comic book villain from Gotham City, The Joker, was also made available in an update with fatality moves as brutal as you'd expect. Thwarting him could be the Image Comics superhero Spawn, who can also be controlled by video game players.

The new Aftermath chapter for Mortal Kombat is the first DLC to add new core storyline content to the game in addition to new playable characters. Its story picks up with Fire God Liu Kang, now serving as the keeper of time and protector of peter, and how he "must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance." This is basically a roundabout way of explaining the introductions of Fujin, the God of Wind last seen in Mortal Kombat 4; Sheeva, the "four-armed, half-human and half-dragon" franchise favorite; and RoboCop, making his first appearance in the franchise.

RoboCop might have come out in 1987, but the movie has still been fresh on the minds of fans for the past couple years. In 2018, original screenwriter Ed Neumeier revealed his plans to develop a direct sequel to the original film with MGM, with Neill Blomkamp later stepping on board to direct. After promising that the new sequel, dubbed RoboCop Returns, would feature the original suit worn by Weller in the first movie, Blomkamp departed the project to focus on other endeavors. Abe Forsythe was later announced as the new director of the planned sequel, but updates have been scarce on the project ever since.

In addition to introducing three new characters, Aftermath will also include three new character skin packs to be released over time. All Mortal Kombat 11 players will have free access to new Stages, Stage Fatalities, and Friendships when the DLC is released. The Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC will be available on May 26th. The official reveal trailer for the DLC shown above comes to us from the official channel for Mortal Kombat on YouTube.