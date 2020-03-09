We've been waiting years for Spawn to make his big screen return in Todd McFarlane's upcoming movie reboot. He claims the movie will start shooting this year, thanks to the R-Rated, Oscar winning success of Joker. While we still have awhile to wait, today we get the official Mortal Kombat 11 trailer featuring an exclusive look at the Spawn gameplay, which should get fans psyched to see the character back at theaters sometime in the near future.

This weekend at Final Kombat 2020, the championship finale of the Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition esports series, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and NetherRealm Studios revealed a new Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay trailer debuting Todd McFarlane's world record-breaking comic book character, Spawn. The new video shows off the latest playable fighter's iconic look, including his signature cape, chains, battle axe and more, which can all be used against opponents. The trailer also features two unreleased music tracks from heavy metal band, Trivium, entitled "IX" and "Scattering the Ashes."

Spawn was formerly Al Simmons, the U.S. government's greatest soldier and most effective assassin, before being mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons was reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell - a Hellspawn. Now, he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat 11, where he will fight for supremacy against all Kombatants.

Spawn is voiced by actor Keith David, the original voice actor from Todd McFarlane's Spawn, the Emmy award-winning HBO animated series. The new guest character will join the Mortal Kombat 11 roster on March 17 as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners, followed by wide availability on March 24.

Kombat Pack owners will also have access to the new Spawn-inspired character skin, "Hellspawn" Jacqui Briggs, on March 17, alongside the Matinee Skin Pack featuring "Osh Tekk Vandal" Kotal Kahn, "Swashbuckler" Erron Black and "Space Marine" Jacqui Briggs.

McFarlane Toys will also be releasing a Spawn Mortal Kombat action figure today (March 8) at select retailers, emulating the character's distinguished look from Mortal Kombat 11. The Spawn Mortal Kombat figure will join Raiden, Johnny Cage, Scorpion and Sub-Zero as part of a line of action figures based on Mortal Kombat 11 fighters.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack is the best way to upgrade the Mortal Kombat 11 game experience with new downloadable content (DLC), featuring six characters, numerous skin and gear sets and one-week early access for all content. The final character coming to Mortal Kombat 11 via the Kombat Pack is Spawn (March 17 early access, March 24 wide availability), alongside The Joker, Sindel, Terminator T-800, Nightwolf and Shang Tsung (all available now). Players can purchase the Kombat Pack as part of the Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition for $89.99 (SRP) or individually for $39.99 (SRP). All DLC characters and bonus character skins will be available for individual purchase after the one-week early access period.