Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios have released a new Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay trailer featuring The Joker. Sadly, they weren't able to get Mark Hamill to provide the voice of the iconic villain. The character is unpredictable, violent, and incredibly dangerous, which is shown off in the new trailer. The infamous clown has terrorized the streets of Gotham City and taken on Batman numerous times. Now, he's the latest Kombatant set to join the Mortal Kombat 11 roster on January 28th as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners.

In addition to Joker, Kombat Pack owners will also have access to new DC-themed character skins on January 28th, including "Time Lord of Apokolips" Geras and the DC Elseworlds Skin Pack featuring the menacing "Darkest Knight" Noob Saibot, reptilian "Killer Kroc" Baraka and sleek "Katwoman of Outworld" Kitana. One of the first opponents Joker takes on in the Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay trailer is Killer Croc and the fight is pretty brutal.

The Joker has a number of secret weapons that can be seen in the Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay trailer. At one point, he even brings out a gun and some extended clownish boxing gloves. The game looks fresh and sleek with the Clown Prince of Crime addition, though it looks like players going against him might be at a disadvantage. Just like in the movies and comic books, Joker has some tricks up his sleeve and he isn't above cheating to get what he needs.

Mortal Kombat 11 owners can earn new rewards via a Tower event within the Towers of Time mode celebrating the Chinese New Year, coming January 23rd to the 27th as a free content update. The in-game event will feature a three-fight endurance match with celebratory modifiers including a Ceremonial Drum, Chinese Lanters and Firecrackers, Red Envelopes, Rats (representing the Year of the Rat) and the symbolic Chinese Dragon and Pearl. Lastly, Kombat League, the seasonal ranked mode in Mortal Kombat 11, has begun its seventh season, the Season of Death, and is available now for all players to participate in until February 11th.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack is the best way to upgrade the game experience with new downloadable content, featuring six characters, numerous skin and gear sets and one-week early access for all content. The new characters coming to Mortal Kombat 11 via the Kombat Pack include The Joker (January 28th early access) and Spawn (March 17th early access), along with the iconic Terminator T-800 (available now), Sindel (available now), Nightwolf (available now), and Shang Tsung (available now). Players can purchase the Kombat Pack as part of the Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition for $89.99 or individually for $39.99. All DLC characters and bonus character skins will be available for individual purchase after the one-week early access period. You can check out the Clown Prince of Crime's moves above, thanks to the Mortal Kombat YouTube channel.