Mortal Kombat 11 has just added some new DLC that is sure to appeal to fans of the franchise from back in the 1990s. The newly-released Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack has added the voices and likenesses of Actors Christopher Lambert, Linden Ashby and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras from the original 1995 Mortal Kombat movie. They are now purchasable character skins that can be used in the game. Warner Bros. has released a trailer, showcasing their look in action as well.

The Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack includes character skin variants that pay homage to the original Mortal Kombat movie. It features the voices and likenesses of three main actors from the 1995 big screen adaptation, including Christopher Lambert as "Protector of Earthrealm Raiden," Linden Ashby as "Hollywood Kombatant Johnny Cage" and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as "Island Bound Sonya Blade." The trailer offers a glimpse at each one of the character skins in action. For anyone who saw the movie, they should look and sound quite familiar.

Mortal Kombat was directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and represents one of the earliest attempts by Hollywood to turn a popular video game into a movie. It followed in the footsteps of Super Mario Bros. The adaptation proved to be a success at the time, taking in $122 million at the box office. A sequel, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, followed in 1997. It was not nearly as successful. While the franchise has soldiered on with a series of successful video games and other projects, this was the last time the series was brought to the silver screen.

That will change though as a Mortal Kombat movie reboot has been filmed. It was originally supposed to arrive in January 2021 but has since been delayed indefinitely due to ongoing uncertainty in the movie business. It is the feature directorial debut of Simon McQuoid, with horror master James Wan on board as a producer. It has been promised that the reboot will be R-rated.

This is just the latest in a long line of bringing movie characters into the game. Recently, Sylvester Stallone's Rambo was added as a playable character. RoboCop, the Terminator, and Joker are all among those who have also joined in on the action since the game's initial release. In each case, Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios have been quite faithful to the property in question, getting actors to return to do the voices and taking care to ensure the characters look accurate.

Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment in the long-running video game franchise. }Mortal Kombat 11} Ultimate is available now on all platforms, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The Ultimate edition also comes with Kombat Pack 2 featuring new playable fighters - Mileena, Rain and Rambo, along with the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 main game, Kombat Pack 1 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion. The Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack is available now for $5.99. Be sure to check out the reveal from the official Mortal Kombat YouTube channel.