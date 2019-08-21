The latest DLC trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 puts the focus on some crazy new additions. Spawn, the Joker, the T-800, Shang Tsung, Sindel, and Nightwolf are all teased in the new DLC trailer. We've known about the additions of these characters for the past few months, thanks to hardcore fans who have gone in and done some datamining, but this is our first official look at how the game is going to change with the addition of these new and classic characters. This is also the first time that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has officially announced all of the characters.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios have released new information on their upcoming Kombat Pack, along with the final two guest characters to join the Mortal Kombat 11 roster, including the Terminator T-800 featuring the likeness of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger from the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, alongside one of the most iconic and recognizable DC Super-Villains, Joker. These are huge additions to the massively popular game, but one of the previously announced characters may look a little cooler and darker than the rest.

Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn, revealed the character was coming to Mortal Kombat 11 back in December of last year. Both the Terminator and Joker characters were found early by hardcore fans who used datamining. Spawn was officially confirmed in late May of this year, but that wasn't the biggest surprise. For fans of the character, they were more than happy to hear that Keith David was returning to voice him. Classic Mortal Kombat characters Shang Tsung, Sindel, and Nightwolf were also announced in May.

The trailer provides a first look and release timing for all upcoming fighters available in the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack. First up is the Terminator T-800 (October 8th early access), Sindel (November 26th early access), The Joker (January 28th early access), and Spawn (March 17th early access). These characters are joining Klassic Kombatants Shang Tsung and Nightwolf, who are available to purchase now.

The Terminator T-800 from Terminator: Dark Fate is a cyborg assassin, sent back in time from a post-apocalyptic future. He is nearly indestructible and possesses superior technology, fighting skills, and artificial intelligence capabilities making him the ultimate killing machine. The Terminator T-800 in Mortal Kombat 11 will feature a character who is pretty tough to take down. DC's The Joker is one of the greatest Super-Villains of all time and a popular culture icon. Ruthless, incredibly dangerous and reveling in creating chaos, The Clown Prince of Crime brings a deadly and unpredictable combat style to the game.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack is being heralded as the best way to upgrade the latest game's experience. It features all six of the aforementioned characters, numerous skin and gear sets, and one-week early access for all content. Players can purchase the Kombat Pack as part of the Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition for $99.99 (SRP) or individually for $39.99 (SRP). All DLC characters and bonus character skin packs will be available for individual purchase after the one-week early access period. You can check out the new trailer below, thanks to the Mortal Kombat YouTube channel.