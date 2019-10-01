Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios today released a new gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11, the No. 1 selling console game in the U.S. year-to-date, showcasing the Terminator T-800 from the upcoming Skydance and Paramount Pictures film, Terminator: Dark Fate.

Featuring the likeness of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger the Terminator T-800 is the ultimate cyborg assassin, sent back in time from a post-apocalyptic future. Nearly indestructible with superior technology, fighting skills and artificial intelligence capabilities, the Terminator T-800 is the next playable fighter set to join Mortal Kombat 11, available Oct. 8 as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners.

Kombat Pack owners will also have access to new character skins (available Oct. 8), including Alternate Terminator T-800 character skins. New Cassie Cage ("Cassie Quinn") character skin inspired by DC villain, Harley Quinn. Double Feature Skin Pack, featuring new character skins for Sonya Blade ("Cyborg Hunter"), Kano ("Cash Machine Kano") and Johnny Cage ("Red Carpet Johnny Cage").

Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 11 owners have access to current and upcoming free content updates, including added Tournament Variation (available now). Third tournament variation added for all characters, which can be used in Kombat League, offline Tournament mode and any match with Kompetitive mode enabled.

Kombat League Season 4 (available now). Next installment of the seasonal ranked mode, entitled the "Season of Chaos," is available now, allowing video game players to compete against other online Kombatants to earn exclusive in-game rewards.

Team Raid (coming soon). New multiplayer Tower coming soon to the Towers of Time mode, where two or three players must work together as a team to complete group challenges and defeat one powerful boss, all at the same time, to earn unique in-game rewards.

Lastly, a Mortal Kombat 11 free trial will be available from Oct. 11-14 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, offering access to all multiplayer game modes, a portion of the Story mode, the full base game roster of characters and a preview of the recently added Kombat Pack fighters - Terminator T-800, Nightwolf and Shang Tsung - within the Towers of Time mode. Please note, a PlayStation Plus subscription or Xbox Live Gold membership is required to participate in online multiplayer matches during the free trial. These subscriptions are not required to enjoy single player content during the trial.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack is the best way to upgrade the Mortal Kombat 11 game experience with new downloadable content (DLC), featuring six characters, numerous skin and gear sets and one-week early access for all content.

The new characters coming to Mortal Kombat 11 via the Kombat Pack include Terminator T-800 (Oct. 8 early access), Sindel (Nov. 26 early access), The Joker (Jan. 28 early access) and Spawn (March 17 early access), along with Nightwolf (available now) and Shang Tsung (available now). Players can purchase the Kombat Pack as part of the Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition for $89.99 (SRP) or individually for $39.99 (SRP). All DLC characters and bonus character skins will be available for individual purchase after the one-week early access period. This comes direct from MortalKombat.com.