A brand new pair of Mortal Kombat 11 trailers have been released, specifically promoting the upcoming Aftermath expansion, which is set to be released on May 26. But this might be of interest to action movie fans who may not otherwise be interested in fighting games. The reason is that these new videos give us an epic showdown for the ages, as RoboCop and the Terminator go toe-to-toe. Since this is a fight we're likely never going to see on the big screen, this is the next best thing. And it's pretty epic.

The first video sees the Terminator dropping in on RoboCop and they don't waste much time with pleasantries. They get right to the good stuff. Bullets fly, blood is spilled and, ultimately, it's RoboCop who comes out on top. The second video plays out a bit differently, with a nice homage to Terminator 2: Judgment Day before RoboCop comes in to help deal with the T-800. The fight itself is just as violent and satisfying. The difference, in this case, is that Terminator comes out on top, finishing off RoboCop in brutal fashion.

RoboCop in the new Aftermath DLC features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the character in Paul Verhoeven's original 1987 classic RoboCop, as well as the sequel, RoboCop 2. On the flip side, the Terminator is based on actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's character from last year's Terminator: Dark Fate. So we get an aged up version of the T-800 and, for those who saw the movie, this one goes by the name Carl.

Those who have already purchased Mortal Kombat 11 can preorder the Aftermath expansion now. This includes the story expansion, three new playable characters, including Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop, three character skin packs, which will be released over time and the "Thanks a Million" Johnny Cage skin. The DLC runs $39.99. Players can also preorder a Mortal Kombat 11 "Kombat Pack Bundle" for Aftermath, which runs $49.99.

New players looking to get in on the Mortal Kombat goods can grab the Aftermath Kollection. This includes Mortal Kombat 11 as well as all content from Aftermath and the previously released Kombat Pack, which includes the Terminator. This bundle will be available digitally on May 26 and is available for pre-order now. It retails for $59.99. Digital preorders will offer immediate access to the game and the Kombat Pack upon purchase. The physical version will be available this June in the Americas only.

All preorders will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch. This includes three new character skin variants. The "Unbound Rage" Scorpion inspired by Mortal Kombat (2011), "Son of Arctika" Sub-Zero inspired by Mortal Kombat: Deception and "Kori Power" Frost, a Klassic version of the Lin Kuei warrior. Be sure to check out the new trailers for yourself from the Mortal Kombat YouTube channel.