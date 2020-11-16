Wondering who would win in a battle between action movie icons Rambo and The Terminator is a question that has plagued the Earth since the very first life form emerged from the primordial soup. Well, we will soon know the answer, as Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios have today revealed a pair of blockbuster Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Gameplay trailers featuring the highly anticipated showdown between Rambo and The Terminator making its way to the Mortal Kombat universe.

This legendary clash of the titans brings together the two popular culture icons in brutal fashion, pitting Rambo, the former Special Forces soldier, against the Terminator T-800, the ruthless cyborg assassin. In the new trailers, each with an alternate ending, Rambo draws first blood (because of course) and is triumphant in round one, followed by the Terminator winning round two. Depending on where loyalties lie, it will be up to players to decide which fighter wins the ultimate tiebreaker on Nov. 17 when Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launches.

Both trailers feature all the over-the-top, ludicrously gory brutality that fans of the video game series have become accustomed to, and feature to the two movie icons shooting, punching, and blowing bits off each other in a way that only Rambo and The Terminator can. Seeing the two characters finally come to blows on screen is sure to be a dream come true for many movie and video game fans and watching them take chunks out of one another is truly a gloriously violent sight to behold.

Rambo, licensed by STUDIOCANAL, joins the roster as a new playable fighter on Nov. 17 as part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2, featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone, along with character skin variants inspired by the First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II and Rambo III movies.

The Terminator T-800 meanwhile is set to feature in Mortal Kombat 11 and is inspired by the Skydance and Paramount Pictures movie Terminator: Dark Fate and features the likeness of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in both the younger, leather-clad model and the older, greyer version of the beloved character.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate offers the definitive Mortal Kombat 11 experience with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 featuring new playable fighters - Rain, Mileena and Rambo - along with the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 main game, Kombat Pack 1 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is scheduled to release globally beginning Nov. 17 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia.

As for the two respective movie franchises, Rambo was last seen in 2019's Rambo: Last Blood, which many had expected to be the final movie in the series. However, since the release of Last Blood, Stallone has revealed that he would love to return for a sixth movie, even revealing his ideas for the story. "If I ever did another one, I think he would go back to the Indian reservation that he grew up on because he has Indian family," he said earlier this year. As for The Terminator he was last, well, terminated in 2019's

Terminator: Dark Fate, with no news since of his return. This comes to us from the official Mortal Kombat YouTube channel.