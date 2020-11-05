Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate has released a new gameplay trailer featuring the return of fan-favorite character Mileena. The trailer is full of violence and gore, though nothing can compare to the last few seconds of the game footage, which ramps things up to a whole new level of video game violence. To put it lightly, the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Mileena trailer is NSFW, due to how much blood and guts are on prominent display in roughly 2 minutes of gameplay footage.

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios have revealed a new Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate gameplay trailer showcasing the return of Mileena. The product of Shang Tsung's diabolical cloning experiments, Mileena is a fusion of Tarkatan blood and Edenian physiology, making her the perfect blend of Baraka's ferocity and Kitana's athletic grace. The evil hybrid benefits from the strengths of both bloodlines in battle, utilizing extraordinary speed, nimble acrobatic prowess and terrifyingly raw savagery, along with her trademark sai, sharpened claws, and new twists on her classic special moves. She can be seen using all of said weapons in the gameplay trailer with some very bloody results.

Brought forward in the timeline by Kronika, Mileena has learned of her tragic future - her brief reign as Outworld's Empress and her death at the hands of D'Vorah and Kotal Kahn. Determined to regain her throne, Mileena has begun Outworld's civil war anew and will destroy any Kombatants that stand in her way. Mileena joins the roster as a new playable fighter on November 17th as part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2. It looks like players who use Mileena might have a slight advantage over the competition.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate preorders are available now for $59.99, providing immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack 1 and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion upon purchase. Players who already own Mortal Kombat 11 can upgrade their experience by preordering Kombat Pack 2 now for $14.99. Current Mortal Kombat 11 owners can also purchase Kombat Pack 1 for $19.99 and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion for $39.99.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 preorders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring three new character skin variants, including "Dark Web" Noob Saibot, "HCF" (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang, and "Blood Kode" Skarlet. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate offers the definitive Mortal Kombat 11 experience with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 featuring new playable fighters - Rain, Mileena and Rambo - along with the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 main game, Kombat Pack 1 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is scheduled to release globally beginning November 17th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia. Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection and Mortal Kombat 11 main game owners and new buyers on PS4 or Xbox One can access free upgrades to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S versions of their game at no additional cost, delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and more, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch. You can check out the violent gameplay trailer above, thanks to the official Mortal Kombat YouTube channel.