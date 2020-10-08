Mortal Kombat 11 is getting some extra firepower in the form of Rambo. It has been confirmed that the iconic action hero, played by Sylvester Stallone in the movie franchise, is joining the video game alongside classic characters Mileena and Rain. The characters will be included in the newly-announced Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, or as part of the Kombat Pack 2 DLC, for those who already own the game.

The announcement was made via a trailer. In it, Tarkatan gets his head ripped off in battle before Rambo walks in crashing the party, looking like the star of the silver screen from the 80s fans have come to know and love. They did indeed get Sylvester Stallone to provide the character's voice for the game, so this is the genuine article. Similarly, Warner Bros. brought back Peter Weller to voice RoboCop for the game. This medium is allowing us to relive the past in a brand new way. It also is the second time Stallone has reprised the role recently, having returned for Rambo: Last Blood last year.

As for the new "Ultimate" version of this Mortal Kombat game, it will come with the Kombat Pack 2 and everything else that has been released up to this point, all in one package. This includes the Aftermath story expansion, characters Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop, as well as 10 additional character skins. It also bundles Kombat Pack 1, which includes Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn and 25 additional character skins, the original story campaign and full roster of 37 playable characters. For those who just want to pick up Kombat Pack 2, it includes newly added fighters Mileena, the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana; Rain, the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo.

As for those who are thinking of picking up a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X or S, you're in luck. Those who buy or already own any version of Mortal Kombat 11 for the PlayStation 4 will get a free upgrade of the video game for the PS5. The same goes for the next-gen Xbox consoles, with those who own any version for the Xbox One able to get the enhanced version for the new system free on launch day. Lastly, Warner Bros. is offering "Krossplay Support," which will allow PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One players to fight against other players on opposite platforms in select modes.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate pre-orders begin on October 15. The game retails for $59.99 and is available for the PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia. Those who already own Mortal Kombat 11 can grab Kombat Pack 2 beginning October 15 for $14.99. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 pre-orders will get the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring three new character skin variants, including "Dark Web" Noob Saibot, "HCF" (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang and "Blood Moon" Skarlet. Pre-orders will be available through MortalKombat.com.