Kitana fans might have been disappointed to learn that the fan-wielding fighter wasn't featured in the Mortal Kombat reboot, but there's a good chance she will appear in a potential sequel. In the new movie, which some fans consider the greatest video game adaptation ever made, Kitana's evil twin Mileena was included among the various characters from the game. However, for whatever reason, Kitana didn't make the cut this time around.

While Kitana wasn't physically present in Mortal Kombat, her presence was alluded to with an Easter egg that some fans may or may not have noticed. The fighter's bladed blue fan, her weapon of choice in the video game series, can be seen on display in the background at one point in the movie. This seems to confirm the character's existence in the Mortal Kombat movie, perfectly setting up a potential debut in Mortal Kombat 2.

In a recent interview with Variety, Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid was asked if he had any plans for a MK sequel. For his part, McQuoid says "that's for the fans to decide" if the reboot would be getting a follow-up movie. Should that end up happening, the director spoke about which new characters could be featured in Mortal Kombat 2, specifically naming Kitana and Johnny Cage as the fighters he gets asked the most about.

"The reason [Johnny Cage] is not in this original film is he's such a giant personality that he almost has his own gravitational field. The feeling was that he would throw it out of balance slightly. I get asked about Kitana just as much as Johnny Cage. There's a lot of interesting characters, story and material to work with. So we haven't really dug into it; we just know we're very privileged that's sitting there. If we do get to that, and I'm not saying we will, I'm just saying if - big 'if' - then we'll go down that path."

In the Variety interview, McQuoid also stressed that the potential sequel would lean towards bringing in more female characters from the Mortal Kombat roster, and as one of the most popular fighters of them all, that only helps the odds of Kitana showing up in Mortal Kombat 2.

"I guess I'd like to shift it to be a little more female. There are some fantastic female characters in Mortal Kombat. And I think we can bring balance there, to a better extent."

Directed by McQuoid and written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, Mortal Kombat was released in theaters on Friday. Its ensemble cast include Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, but many are saying it's Josh Lawson who steals the show at Kano.

If you haven't seen the movie yet or if you want to catch it again, you can watch Mortal Kombat in theaters and on HBO Max. You can also read the full interview with McQuoid at Variety. Bosslogic created the topper image of Gal Gadot as Kitana.