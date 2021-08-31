From one Johnny Cage to another, Joel McHale is rooting for The Miz to land the role of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat As of now, a sequel to the hit video game adaptation is not officially in the works, but fans have already begun discussing who could play certain fan favorite characters. The Miz has come up often as a name many fans would love to see play Johnny Cage given the similarities they share in both looks and personality.

While Johnny has yet to be shown in this new live-action Mortal Kombat movie universe, Joel McHale has recently been voicing an animated version of the character. After playing the cocky fighter in last year's Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, McHale will reprise the role for the sequel Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. The movie is now available to rent or purchase as of Aug. 31, 2021.

In a new interview with ComingSoon, McHale spoke about the new Mortal Kombat animated movie and his role as Johnny Cage. Given how vocal The Miz has been about wanting to play the role, the animated Johnny Cage voice actor shared his thoughts on this potential casting. From his point of view, McHale believes Miz would be perfect for the role, a strong endorsement from someone who's now played Johnny in two animated movies. As McHale says of Miz's possible casting:

"Tremendous. I think he's perfect. I'm not kidding. I think he looks great. He looks the part and I've interacted with him a few times and he's really nice. I think he's really good. I've seen him in a couple of different things and I was like, 'Oh, that guy can do it.' Not that I'm casting the thing, but yeah, I think he'd be perfect. He's definitely out of physical shape and would have to get in shape, but, you know, little things."

McHale might be sold on The Miz as Johnny Cage, but others will have their own opinions. In any case, nobody will play Johnny in Mortal Kombat 2 if the movie doesn't happen, and Warner Bros. still has yet to officially order the sequel. Director Simon McQuoid is up for continuing the story, however, and has even teased the arrival of Johnny Cage in part two. He also explained why the character wasn't featured in the first movie.

"The reason [Johnny Cage] is not in this original film is he's such a giant personality that he almost has his own gravitational field. The feeling was that he would throw it out of balance slightly," McQuoid told Variety in May. "I get asked about Kitana just as much as Johnny Cage. There's a lot of interesting characters, story and material to work with. So we haven't really dug into it; we just know we're very privileged that's sitting there. If we do get to that, and I'm not saying we will, I'm just saying if - big if - then we'll go down that path."

There appear to be plans in place for Johnny Cage if Mortal Kombat 2 moves forward, and time will tell if that ends up happening. The first movie still stands as the most-watched movie streamed on HBO Max upon its release, but the mixed reception could have Warner Bros. on the fence about the sequel. This news comes to us from ComingSoon.